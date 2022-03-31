Restoration Builders Expands Operations to California with Acquisition of Murrieta-Based abcSAGE, Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") announced today that it has acquired abcSAGE, Inc. ("abcSAGE" or "The Company"), headquartered in Murrietta, CA.

abcSAGE was founded in 2015 by founder and President Steve Fulgham. The Company is a licensed General Contractor in California that specializes in solar and renewable energy systems. Mr. Fulgham brings over Forty years of roofing and construction experience, as well as five California State Contractors Licenses to the company. He is double-certified by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners [NABCEP], is a registered Subject Matter Expert for the State of California, and serves the California State Contractors Board by helping craft licensing curriculum.

Mr. Fulgham is also the Co-Founder of The Veteran Asset, a non-profit organization which assists U.S. military veterans obtain careers in the renewable energy sector. The organization recruits, facilitates training, and provides placement services for veterans seeking a career in the solar industry. He was selected by the U.S Department of Energy as the official "Solar Ready Vets" trainer for Camp Pendleton Marine Base. Prior to those positions, Mr. Fulgham served as the Chief Executive Officer of Ambassador Energy, Inc. and was a Senior Vice President of Sales for Computer Associates, Inc. He graduated from the University of Washington with a BA in Business Management.

"I'm thrilled to announce that abcSAGE has joined our growing team," said John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders, Inc. "Steve is a well-respected industry expert. I believe he is uniquely qualified to help with deploying The Company's strategic plans to expand operations into West Coast markets. His values are well aligned with The Company's values, especially in our mutual commitment to respect and honor our nation's veterans. Steve has excellent leadership skills with direct experience in renewable energy systems and construction. I am delighted to extend him a warm welcome to the Restoration Builders team."

