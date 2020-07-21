Restoration Builders Expands to Tennessee with Latest Acquisition of Sky Restoration, LLC.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") announced today that it has officially acquired Sky Restoration, LLC ("Sky Restoration"), headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

The insurance restoration industry has experienced explosive growth, topping out at over $210B. In response to this growth, Restoration Builders was founded in 2017 with a focus on building a nation-wide network of licensed contractors and other industry-related organizations. The US-based Company is developing a strategic infrastructure of teams, offices, equipment, trucks and other resources. Revenue for 2020 is projected to exceed $100 Million.

Tony Noel and Scott Willard met in 2012 when Tony stepped down from his position as National Sales Manager of a construction company and Scott took over the position. The two became fast friends and collaborated together to build a dynamic sales management team. Among the many things they had in common, they shared a passion for helping homeowners – particularly with successfully navigating the insurance claims process.

In 2015, the duo found themselves once again working together – this time at Sky Roofing. Drawing from their combined 40 years of industry experience, the two officially formed a partnership in 2017, taking over the company and transforming it into its current entity, Sky Restoration, LLC. Since that time, the partners have expanded have built a dedicated team of well-trained technicians, who possess a wealth of knowledge of roofing and insurance, and serve their customers with the utmost professionalism. They hope to continue to build an even better team and serve more customers through their alliance with Restoration Builders.

"I am thrilled to welcome Sky Restoration to our growing team," stated John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders, Inc. "Tony and Scott have done a tremendous job building a reputation for impeccable workmanship and, more importantly, always putting their customers first. It's clear that Sky Restoration shares the same core values as us and, as such, I'm confident they will make a wonderful addition to our network."

Of the $49 Billion roofing contractors' industry, roof repair remains one of the fastest growing sectors. Up until recently, the highly fragmented industry segment has been primarily of local, privately held companies, with the majority of customers being insurance policy holders.

About Restoration Builders, Inc.

Restoration Builders is a residential and commercial contractor operating within the United States. Their mission is to protect, restore and build properties, strengthen families and support the community. They are committed locally and ready to serve wide scale for disaster response. To learn more, please visit their website at www.restorbuilders.com

About Sky Restoration, LLC.

Sky Restoration's mission is to provide homeowners and commercial or institutional facility managers with expert roofing and renovation services. They provide high quality products and solutions at the greatest value. Their vision is to create long-lasting relationships with their clients in an environment of candor and mutual respect. Their goal is to achieve 100% customer satisfaction and to be the best roofing and renovation contractor in the community. For more information, click here: www.skyrestoration-us.com

For further information please contact:

Janet Carnell Lorenz

[email protected]

(425) 999-6508

SOURCE Restoration Builders

Related Links

http://www.restorbuilders.com

