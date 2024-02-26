Restoration Builders Hires John Paul Dumas Sr. to Serve as National Director of Recruiting

The industry leader brings on an experienced executive to create talent development programs focused on building and strengthening its professional sales team.

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company"), a leading provider of residential and commercial construction services, announces today that it has hired John Paul Dumas Sr. to serve as its National Recruiting Director. In this role, Mr. Dumas will spearhead talent acquisition strategies, foster partnerships, and drive recruitment initiatives across the organization.

With over two decades of experience in talent acquisition and human resources, Mr. Dumas brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Restoration Builders. He has a proven track record of identifying top-tier talent, building high-performing teams, and aligning recruitment efforts with organizational goals. Mr. Dumas is known for his enthusiastic passion for people, his commitment to excellence, and his creation of talent development programs.

"We are delighted to welcome John Paul Dumas Sr. to the Restoration Builders family," said John Lorenz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We have a deep commitment to finding exceptional people, then providing the leadership, training, and support they need to thrive. Mr. Dumas background and skills align perfectly with those values. His leadership will be instrumental in identifying and nurturing top talent as we continue to grow and serve our clients with excellence."

