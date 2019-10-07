Restoration Builders, Inc. Expands into the Florida and Ohio Markets with Acquisition of Next Generation Roofing Contractors, LLC.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") announced today that it has officially acquired the assets of Next Generation Roofing Contractors, LLC. ("Next GRC")

Restoration Builders Inc. is implementing a consolidation strategy in an effort to meet the explosive demand of the $210B+ insurance restoration industry. The Company has signed asset purchase agreements with 15 privately held restoration and repair businesses strategically located across high storm traffic regions of the United States. Integration of each business is scheduled of the next several weeks.

The Company projects the consolidated companies will achieve approximately $100 Million in revenue for 2019.

Shortly after Hurricane Andrew devastated Florida in 1992, Uzziel Jamarillo's father brought him to work with him restoring roofs. He saw the impact of helping families get back in to their homes. He knew this was important work. Within a few years, he was managing the business for his father. He opened Next GRC in 2014, and started repairing both roofs and families. Next GRC opened a location in Dayton, OH earlier this year and reported $9.3 Million in revenue for 2018.

"I joined Restoration Builders because I am always looking forward, looking for the next step to grow from here," said Uzziel Jamarillo, Founder and President of Next GRC. "I have a vision of professionalizing a fractured industry, so we can better help families. Together will we be able to make a difference in our industry, and every good work has its fruits. We do a good service for more families, get more properties restored, and be part of a larger company. That seems like a great next step."

"It is with great pride I welcome the Next GRC team to The Company," said John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders, Inc. "The communities of Florida can experience immense disruption after a hurricane or tropical storm. Insured property losses from hurricanes in Florida totaled $68.6 Billion in from 1986-2015 (Source: NOAA). This team knows how to sift through the debris and quickly begin rebuilding neighborhoods one family at a time. I believe they will be an essential component of our expanding network."

Roofing repair is high-growth sector of the $49 Billion roofing contractors industry. The field is considered fragmented and largely comprised of local, privately held companies. The vast majority of customers are insurance policy holders filing a replacement or repair insurance claim.

About Restoration Builders, Inc.

Restoration Builders is a residential and commercial contractor operating within the United States. Our mission is to protect, restore and build properties, strengthen families and support community. We are committed locally and ready to serve wide scale for disaster response. To learn more about us, please visit our website at www.restorbuilders.com.

About Next Generation Roofing Contractors, LLC.

Next GRC is a state certified licensed roofing contractor with 15 years of experience in the roofing industry. They have a reputation as the best roofing techs in their community, and take pride in their dedication to customers. They offer customers the best roofing products with expert installation. New construction roofing, storm restoration, re-roofing and roofing repair for any size job. For more information, please visit www.nextgrcroofing.com

