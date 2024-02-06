Restoration Builders Promotes Keith LaVoie to Vice President of Residential Operations

News provided by

Restoration Builders

06 Feb, 2024, 08:45 ET

The industry leader strengthens its executive team by promoting a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the roofing construction and insurance damage restoration sectors.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders Holdings, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company"), a leading residential and commercial roofing and construction contractor, announced today the promotion of Keith LaVoie to Vice President of Residential Operations, effective February 1, 2024. The appointment reinforces the company's commitment to delivering exceptional roofing services and emphasizes the importance of building a skilled and dynamic team.

Keith LaVoie brings more than 14 years of industry experience to his new role, having held various positions, including sales consultant, sales manager, and director of national supplementing and production operations. As a former Marine Corporal and combat engineer, LaVoie entered the roofing industry in 2009 and has demonstrated exceptional expertise in the field. He has managed over $50 million in annual construction projects, played a crucial role in residential supplier price negotiations, overseen subcontractor contracts, and held a public adjustor license in the State of Illinois. In November 2023, LaVoie became a Restoration Builders "Core Staff" leadership member. He attended DeVry University with a specialization in Project Management.

"We are thrilled to have Keith LaVoie join our executive team as Vice President of Residential Operations," stated John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders. "Keith's vast experience and industry knowledge make him an invaluable asset to our organization. His proven track record of delivering exceptional results aligns perfectly with our vision for the future."

Keith LaVoie's appointment is a testament to Restoration Builders' dedication to offering its clients exceptional repair and replacement services. By promoting a seasoned veteran like LaVoie, the company strengthens its position in the industry and sets the foundation for future growth and success.

For additional information about Restoration Builders, please visit restorbuilders.com.

About Restoration Builders Inc.:
Restoration Builders Holding Company, Inc. is a leading Residential and Commercial roofing and construction contractor that specializes in storm damage restoration. The company provides a wide range of services to residential and commercial customers. Committed to delivering outstanding customer service, the company offers a dynamic and skilled team capable of handling the most challenging projects.

Media Contact:
Janet Carnell Lorenz
(425) 999-6508
[email protected]

SOURCE Restoration Builders

