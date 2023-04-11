Restoration Builders Promotes Steve Fulgham to Chief Operating Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders Holdings, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") is happy to announce the promotion of Steve Fulgham to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

In his new role, Mr. Fulgham will oversee the company's day-to-day operations and drive its strategic growth initiatives. He brings over forty years of roofing and construction experience, with a deep specialization in solar technologies, to the position. He holds five contractor licenses and is double-certified by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners [NABCEP], is a registered Subject Matter Expert for the State of California, and serves the California State Contractors Board by helping craft licensing curriculum.

Before joining Restoration Builders, Mr. Fulgham Co-Founded of The Veteran Asset, a non-profit organization that assists U.S. military veterans in obtaining careers in the renewable energy sector. The U.S. Department of Energy selected him as the official "Solar Ready Vets" trainer for Camp Pendleton Marine Base. He also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Ambassador Energy, Inc. and was a Senior Vice President of Sales for Computer Associates, Inc. He graduated from the University of Washington with a B.A. in Business Management.

"I am both delighted and honored to welcome Steve as Chief Operating Officer," said John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders, Inc. "Steve is deeply knowledgeable about operations and implementing new technologies. He is a well-respected industry expert and perfectly aligned with The Company's values, especially in our mutual commitment to respect and honor our nation's veterans. I intend to lean on his leadership skills and experience in renewable energy systems and look forward to seeing the great things he will accomplish in this role."

About Restoration Builders, Inc.

Restoration Builders is a residential and commercial contractor operating within the United States. Their mission is to protect, restore and build properties, strengthen families, and support the community. They are committed locally and ready to serve wide-scale for disaster response. To learn more, please visit their website at www.restorbuilders.com

For further information, please contact:

Janet Carnell Lorenz

[email protected]

(425) 999-6508

SOURCE Restoration Builders