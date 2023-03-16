Restoration Builders Promotes Teri Lott to National Senior Accounting Manager

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") announces today that Teri Lott is promoted to National Senior Accounting Manager of its residential business.

In her new role as National Senior Accounting Manager, Mrs. Lott will supervise all accounting staff, work with multiple regional offices and coordinate consolidated reporting. She will be responsible for financial reporting and analysis, setting up internal controls, and the required procedures to ensure accurate and timely financial data and reporting.

Teri Lott is a respected accounting professional who brings over seven years of experience in accounting and payroll management to her new position. She has a deep background in managing results-oriented accounting teams. She is known for streamlining processes to improve accuracy while improving reporting capabilities and lead times.

She holds an Associate Degree in Finance from Park University in Austin, TX, and several accounting industry-specific certificates.

"I am honored to welcome Teri to our residential business's National Senior Accounting Manager position. Teri is a hard-working, dedicated, and talented manager with great leadership skills," John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders. "She has already made a great contribution to our effort to streamline and further improve our accounting processes. She is a terrific manager, and I look forward to working more closely with her as we move forward on our plan for aggressive growth."

About Restoration Builders

Restoration Builders is the Nation's largest residential roofing contractor, founded in 2017 to meet explosive growth demands in the $210B+ insurance restoration industry. We are committed locally and prepared to serve wide-scale disaster response. The Company has 32 strategically located operations and is creating a multi-channel sales platform that includes traditional in-home consultation, digital consultation, and commercial services. Our mission is to protect, restore, and build properties, strengthen families, and support our communities.

Media Contact:

Janet Carnell Lorenz

[email protected]

(425) 620-1800

