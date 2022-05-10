Restoration Chiropractic Adds Dr. Daniel Noble to Team of Chiropractors

PROSPER, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Chiropractic announced that the Prosper, Texas based chiropractic office would be adding Dr. Daniel noble to their team of chiropractors. The third doctor on their staff, he will be working alongside Dr. Carson Wilde and the company's founder, Dr. Jake Schumann.

Dr. Daniel Noble Dr. Daniel Noble treating a patient at Restoration Chiropractic

Dr. Daniel Noble studied Health and Exercise Science while playing football at The University of Oklahoma. He earned dual bachelor's degrees from Parker University in Anatomy and Health and Wellness. He is board certified and graduated with honors from Parker University in Dallas, where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic.

As a chiropractor, he is advanced proficiency certified in Torque Release Technique (TRT), the most precise chiropractic technique in the world. He is certified in Webster Technique to treat women during pregnancy and in post-partum. Additionally, he holds certifications through the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association (ICPA) to serve children from birth to adulthood.

"We are very excited to bring Dr. Noble on board," said Dr. Jake Schumann, founder of Restoration Chiropractic. "We are impressed with his academic credentials as well as his hands-on experience providing chiropractic care to patients of all ages. He fits right in with the rest of our team, and I know he will do great things for our office, practice members, and community!"

About Restoration Chiropractic

Restoration Chiropractic is a family chiropractic office in Prosper, Texas that provides technology driven, neurologically based chiropractic services to patients of all ages. They utilize Torque Release Technique (TRT), a method which has been proven through research to be the most precise chiropractic technique in the world. In addition, Restoration Chiropractic uses NASA-certified technology to identify the root cause of pain and discomfort in the body. This hyper targeted approach to chiropractic care speeds up the body's healing process and allows patients to "feel better faster."

All the doctors at Restoration Chiropractic are board certified through the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners (TBCE). They hold certifications through the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association (ICPA) to serve children from birth to adulthood. Additionally, they are all specialized through Webster certification to care for women during pregnancy and in post-partum. For more information, visit their website at gorestorationtx.com.

