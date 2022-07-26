Restoration Chiropractic Launches Educational Series on The Benefits of Chiropractic

PROSPER, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Chiropractic in Prosper, Texas announces the launch of an educational series on the benefits of chiropractic. The chiropractic office is publishing weekly articles on their website that details how chiropractic care can help heal common ailments, diseases, disorders, and more. In addition to articles, doctors at the clinic have filmed short videos to accompany each written post.

"Part of our mission at Restoration Chiropractic is to educate and inform our practice members," said Dr. Jake Schumann, owner of the clinic. "Many people do not realize how interconnected the human body is. Although chiropractic deals directly with the spine, spinal manipulation has an impact on the entire body. When you create proper alignment in the spine, the rest of the body can function properly. This allows the body to heal and thrive!"

Restoration Chiropractic has published six articles so far as part of their educational series. Topics include herniated disc, high blood pressure, ADHD, bedwetting, carpal tunnel syndrome, and allergies. The chiropractic clinic plans to continue publishing articles on a weekly basis to help spread information about the benefits of chiropractic care.

"Every day at our office we see practice members whose lives have been positively impacted by chiropractic care. It's hard not to want to share that with others. Our hope is that by publishing this content on our website, more people will learn the benefits of chiropractic, and we can continue to help improve quality of life in our community and beyond."

About Restoration Chiropractic

Restoration Chiropractic is a family chiropractic office in Prosper, Texas that provides technology driven, neurologically based chiropractic services to patients of all ages. They utilize Torque Release Technique (TRT), a method which has been proven through research to be the most precise chiropractic technique in the world. In addition, Restoration Chiropractic uses NASA-certified technology to identify the root cause of pain and discomfort in the body. This hyper targeted approach to chiropractic care speeds up the body's healing process and allows patients to "feel better faster."

All the doctors at Restoration Chiropractic are board certified through the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners (TBCE). They hold certifications through the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association (ICPA) to serve children from birth to adulthood. Additionally, they are all specialized through Webster certification to care for women during pregnancy and in post-partum.

For more information about Restoration Chiropractic, visit their website at gorestorationtx.com .

