Restoration Management Company Announces New Location in Las Vegas, Nevada

HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Management Company (RMC) is proud to announce the opening of their fifteenth location in the Las Vegas area. The US-based water, smoke, environmental, and catastrophe restoration company is adding a team to the dynamic Las Vegas Valley to serve local clients in the state of Nevada and further support all national clients.

Jon Takata, Founder, and President of Restoration Management Company expressed his excitement about the launch of the Las Vegas branch.

"Creating a physical presence in Nevada means we are positioned to support our national clients as well as provide immediate support to the Las Vegas Valley and Southern Nevada region of the state. This location will build mutual synergy and allow us to serve our clients across the entire region; as well as be poised to respond to urgent, regional disasters from this new base in the Valley."

Aaron Murray, a restoration industry veteran, will oversee RMC's Las Vegas office as Branch Manager. He brings many years of successful industry experience with both national and regional clients. Aaron's experience establishing and managing restoration programs and building strong teams has prepared him for the responsibility of leading the teams at the new location. Additionally, his extensive knowledge of the restoration process, including the importance of RMC's Core Values in action, has made him ready to support RMC's national client-base locally from Nevada.

"At RMC, we are proud to be the preferred emergency response contractor for many commercial and multi-family property managers and insurance companies." Aaron Murray, Branch Manager for RMC Las Vegas continues; "We look forward to serving clients across the Las Vegas Valley with the same high-level of service we are dedicated to delivering at every RMC location."

For more than 36 years, RMC has been providing residents and business owners exceptional service in the states of California, Washington, Colorado, Texas, Arizona, and now Nevada; as well as catastrophe sites across the US. RMC stands out in the restoration field because of their professionally trained employees, commitment to customer service, and seamless processes that only a private company can provide.

RMC's Las Vegas Branch will operate from the office at 7350 Eastgate Rd. #120 in Henderson, NV 89011.

ABOUT RESTORATION MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Since 1985, Restoration Management Company has provided 24-hour restoration service for customers when they experience a catastrophe in their home or workplace. With their headquarters in Hayward, California, RMC has 10 regional locations in Northern and Southern California, as well as 5 locations in Las Vegas, Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix and the Denver-metro areas. When emergency services are required, RMC delivers high-quality and rapid property restoration. We stand ready with our highly trained, experienced, and customer-focused restoration technicians.

Restoration Management Company www.RMC.com

1.800.400.5058

For media inquiries please contact Amanda Jones, Director of Marketing at [email protected] or 720.576.2903.

