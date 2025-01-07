Restoration Management Company Announces New Location in the Portland, Oregon-metro Area

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Management Company, a US-based restoration services company, is proud to announce the opening of their seventeenth location in Portland, Oregon. The Portland area provides an ideal, dynamic location to support the expansion of Restoration Management Company's (RMC) water, smoke, and environmental restoration and catastrophe-related services, allowing the company to better serve clients across the Pacific Northwest.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Pacific Northwest with the opening of our new Portland location," said Jon Takata, CEO of RMC. "This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service and expanding our service capabilities for our existing and new clients in this growing region. We look forward to building new client relationships in the area, and to ensure their restoration needs are met with an emphasis on safety and satisfaction."

For more than 35 years, RMC has been a trusted leader in the restoration industry, known for their innovative approach, professionally trained team, and commitment to excellence. As a private company, RMC emphasizes personalized client care and streamlined processes, and fostering long-term partnerships built on trust and reliability. With a strong presence across multiple states and a proven track record of success, RMC is dedicated to supporting businesses and property owners when they need it most.

"I am honored to lead RMC's new Portland branch and bring our company's values of safety, care, and exceptional service to Oregon," said Tim Young, Branch Manager of RMC Portland. "We are grateful for the chance to serve the Portland community and are committed to delivering top-tier restoration services while fostering meaningful and lasting relationships with our clients."

RMC's Portland, Oregon Branch will operate from their new office at 19670 SW 118th Avenue, Tualatin, Oregon 97062. (971) 224-4032

ABOUT RESTORATION MANAGEMENT COMPANY

RMC has been restoring hope through compassion and service since 1985. Restoration Management Company provides 24-hour restoration service for customers who have experienced a catastrophe in their home or workplace. Additionally, RMC's Catastrophe Response Teams are ready to be deployed anywhere across the US with a fleet of highly qualified technicians and state-of-the-art equipment.

With its headquarters in Livermore, California, RMC operates 17 locations across California, Nevada, Washington, Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Oregon. Its experienced, customer-focused restoration technicians stand ready to deliver high-quality and rapid property restoration services.

Restoration Management Company

www.rmc.com

1.800.400.5058

Media Inquiries – [email protected]

SOURCE Restoration Management Company