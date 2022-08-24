Restoration Management Company Continues Tradition of Quality Reconstruction and Restoration Work in the Las Vegas Metro Area

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Management Company (RMC) has announced that it will expand its reconstruction service offering in the Las Vegas metropolitan area. Since 1985, RMC has managed complex restoration and reconstruction projects for commercial and residential clients in California, Colorado, Arizona, Texas and Washington states. Now, RMC's newest branch located in Henderson Nevada, will offer both restoration and full-service reconstruction services for the region.

RMC offers full-service reconstruction and restoration to our clients in the hotel, casino, commercial and multi-family industries.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer full-service reconstruction and restoration to our clients in the hotel, casino, commercial and multi-family industries. RMC's explosive growth in the region is due to the needs of our clients," said Aaron Murray, Branch Manager for RMC's Las Vegas division. "Our team successfully partners with both property facility managers as well as hotel/resort engineers to limit expensive property damage or correct dangerous conditions for employees and guests alike."

RMC's expertise and experience in emergency and environmental restoration and reconstruction runs deep. With a large company-owned fleet of vehicles and equipment, and teams of highly trained technicians, RMC stands ready to assist casinos, hotels, commercial and multi-family properties following water, fire and other emergencies. To ensure each project's success RMC's project management team follows strict technical, communication, billing protocols.

"Many of our existing clients, both in this state and across the country, have expressed the need for us to continue to expand our services and we are happy to do so," said Jon Takata, President and CEO of Restoration Management Company. "Additionally, we are thrilled to offer full service to all our prospective clients in the Las Vegas market and look forward to further developing lasting, and mutually beneficial relationships."

ABOUT RESTORATION MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Since 1985, Restoration Management Company has provided 24-hour restoration service for customers when they experience a catastrophe in their home or workplace. With their headquarters in Hayward, California, RMC has 11 regional locations in Northern and Southern California, as well as 5 locations in Las Vegas, Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix and the Denver-metro areas. When emergency services are required, RMC delivers high-quality and rapid property restoration. We stand ready with our highly trained, experienced, and customer-focused restoration technicians.

