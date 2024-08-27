Restoration Management Company Named a Winner of the 2024 Top Workplaces

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Management Company has announced it has earned the 2024 Top Workplaces award, issued by Energage for the fifth year in a row. Since 1985, Restoration Management Company has provided 24-hour restoration service for customers when they experience a catastrophe in their home or workplace. The Top Workplaces program has a 15+ year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"We are thrilled to again be recognized as a Top Workplace winner for the fifth year in a row," said Jon Takata, Founder, and President of Restoration Management Company. "The people and team we have here at RMC are truly what makes this company great, and this recognition solidifies that. Being allowed an opportunity for our employees to provide honest feedback has been critical in implementing amazing changes & innovations that has taken RMC to the next level."

Top Workplaces celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces list is chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT RESTORATION MANAGEMENT COMPANY

RMC is dedicated to restoring hope through compassion and service since 1985. Restoration Management Company provides 24-hour restoration service for customers who have experienced a catastrophe in their home or workplace. Additionally, RMC's Catastrophe Response Teams are ready to be deployed anywhere across the US with a fleet of highly qualified technicians and state-of-the-art equipment. With its headquarters in Livermore, California, RMC has 16 locations across California, Las Vegas, Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, and the Denver metro areas. RMC stands ready with teams of experienced and customer-focused restoration technicians to deliver high-quality and rapid property restoration.

Not all good careers require a degree. At Restoration Management Company, we offer the opportunity to learn what it is like to work in restoration. We are looking for technicians and lead technicians in different fields. If you are certified in water restoration or asbestos, we are looking for you! Learn more today at https://rmc.com/about-us/careers/.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that helps organizations build and brand Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Restoration Management Company

1.800.400.5058

[email protected]

SOURCE Restoration Management Company