Restoration Management Company Named to San Francisco Chronicle's Top Workplaces List for Fourth Year in a Row

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Management Company (RMC) announced that it was named to The San Francisco Chronicle's Top Workplaces list for the fourth consecutive year.

The list of nominees is based solely on employee feedback gathered anonymously by Energage, a third-party survey partner. The survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers critical to any organization's success, including alignment, execution, and connection.

An RMC crew morning meeting

"One of our purposes as a company is to enhance the quality of life for not only the customers and communities which we serve, but also our employees, and we are honored to be again recognized," said RMC Chief Executive Officer Jon Takata. "Earning this honor for the fourth straight year tells us that our efforts are meaningful to our team members, which is important because when we take care of our employees, they can focus on taking care of our customers."

In addition to being named a Top Workplace, RMC earned special recognition culture badges from Energage for companies that received the highest employee ratings in specific topic areas.

"Earning culture badges for innovation, leadership, purpose and values, and work-life flexibility reflects our core values at RMC," said Takata. "A healthy culture can breathe life into an organization where people thrive and innovations are born. Our culture is the heartbeat of the company. It drives performance."

While many workers in the Bay Area continue to leave companies that don't meet their needs, employees at RMC are happily staying.

"RMC strives to find, nurture and retain the best talent in the industry," said RMC Vice President of Human Resources and Safety Bernadette Calvo. "Our focus on RMC's culture is our avenue to achieve these goals. Receiving recognition as a Top Workplace company confirms that our focus is working."

RMC's workplace culture – centered around communication, accountability, and care – embeds its mission throughout the employee experience, honoring and furthering the company's core values – team spirit, integrity, humility, and quality — daily.

"At RMC, our culture is about creating an inspiring vision and desire, across the organization, for collaborative change and innovation that benefits the individual employee as much as it does the employer," said Takata. "Shaping a positive, productive workplace requires everyone. We hope our company culture and core values live in our team members' collective hearts and habits and their shared perception of how things should be done."

ABOUT RESTORATION MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Since 1985, RMC has been dedicated to restoring hope through compassion and service. RMC provides 24-hour restoration service for customers who have experienced a catastrophe in their home or workplace. RMC stands ready with teams of experienced and customer-focused restoration technicians to deliver high-quality and rapid property restoration.

Headquartered in Livermore, California, RMC is geographically positioned to respond to almost any disaster — large or small — across the western U.S., with 16 locations, including offices in California, as well as Nevada, Washington, Texas, Arizona and Colorado.

Additionally, RMC's Catastrophe Response Teams are ready to be deployed anywhere across the U.S. with a fleet of highly qualified technicians and state-of-the-art equipment.

Restoration Management Company www.RMC.com

1.800.400.5058 Media Inquiries - [email protected]

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation's premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation's most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate where they stand in the market, and engage with employees. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Contact:

Amanda Jones, Director of Marketing

720.576.2903

[email protected]

www.RMC.com

SOURCE Restoration Management Company