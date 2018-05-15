Restoration ResQ Prepared to Respond to Spring, Summer Storm Damage

HOUSTON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm season is upon us. And when the spring and summer storms hit the Houston area, there's the potential for disaster, which is why you need a qualified, reputable and experienced disaster restoration team on your side. From water restoration to fire damage restoration and mold remediation, the professionals at Restoration ResQ are the team that you can count on, for projects both large and small.

"We're proud to serve the Houston area and help homeowners and business owners get back on track," says Restoration ResQ project manager Greg Gutierrez. "When disaster strikes, the toll it takes on a property is often second nature to the toll that it can take on an individual. That's why we always make it a point to not just restore the home or building to pre-loss condition, but to work with the affected individuals to ensure that their needs are being met as well. When disaster strikes, we respond."

There's perhaps no greater example of this than the extensive work Restoration ResQ performed after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in the fall of 2017. As one of the most expensive hurricanes on record, the Category 4 storm flooded out nearly 300,000 properties and accounted for $125 billion worth of total damage. When Harvey hit, Restoration ResQ went to work.

"The damage from Hurricane Harvey was unlike anything that Houston has seen before, with thousands of properties flooded and water damaged," continues Greg Gutierrez. "In times of large-scale damage such as this, it's important for home and business owners to know how to properly restore a structure to pre-loss condition. We helped hundreds of home and business owners with water restoration services and advised many more in Houston's recovery."

Water restoration isn't just a matter of eliminating the water from the home and allowing the property to dry. It also consists of contents restoration, removing and replacing building materials that have been damaged and disinfecting affected areas so that mold doesn't subsequently grow. Plus, there's also the matter of what type of water has engulfed the property, which can potentially be a hazard to the health of home or business owners. At Restoration ResQ, all industry standards are followed when restoring properties, including the IICRC S500 for Professional Water Damage Restoration.

"At Restoration ResQ, we believe in continuing education and investing in our restoration professionals," says Greg Gutierrez. "It's why you'll often find us at industry events and educational seminars, where we can learn more about the latest industry practices and technology available to restore properties to pre-loss condition. We make it a point to be informed and educated."

In addition to water restoration, Restoration ResQ also offers several other disaster restoration services, such as fire damage restoration, mold remediation, lead and asbestos abatement, bio-remediation, reconstruction, board ups and pack outs.

"We're a full-service restoration company, and though we specialize in large loss restoration, we also provide a variety of other services," notes Greg Gutierrez. "We're proud to be a part of the Houston community and pride ourselves on fast response times, so we can get started restoring your property to pre-loss condition faster. In times of crisis, we know the last thing you want is to have to wait for help."

For more information on Restoration ResQ, contact the company today.

