Restoration ResQ Ready to Respond to Fire Damage Situations

HOUSTON, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, an apartment complex undergoing construction in the Houston area caught fire, engulfing one unit in flames and causing smoke damage to several other adjacent units. Though the fire was contained by firefighters within a half hour of getting the call, the task of fire & smoke restoration remains after the flames have been doused. That's where the professionals at Restoration ResQ can help restore a facility, whether it's residential or commercial, a large loss or a small contained one.

"Fire restoration tends to consist of much more complicated jobs because you're not just dealing with the destruction caused by the fire, but with smoke damage as well," notes (Restoration ResQ professional). "Fire losses usually involve some sort of demolition and reconstruction. But the most tedious part of a fire restoration job is by far eliminating the smoke damage. A home or business owner cannot safely re-enter the property until this occurs."

Smoke restoration involves removing the particles and soot that have accumulated throughout the property. This is usually accomplished via vacuuming with special HEPA-filtered equipment and washing affected areas. Smoke-affected contents, such as clothing, textiles and fabrics, can typically be salvaged by specialty washing.

"As a full-service restoration contractor serving the Houston area, we have the skill set, equipment and knowledge to return fire-damaged properties to pre-loss condition," continues Restoration ResQ project manager Greg Gutierrez. "From board-ups and demolition to containment, cleaning and reconstruction, we get the job done right to restore people's lives. We'll pack out items to perform our work off-site and then restore any affected contents we removed before moving them back into the facility in the places that they originally were."

Unlike other restoration contractors that sub out certain parts of the process, Restoration ResQ performs all of its own work. It's part of the hallmark of a full-service restoration firm.

Upon receiving a fire damage call, the professionals at Restoration ResQ will arrive to the scene quickly, most of the time within an hour. After the fire department contains the fire and secures the property, Restoration ResQ techs will begin to assess the damage and work with the home or business owner's insurance company to come up with a viable restoration plan. Once it's OK'd by all of the respective parties involved, they'll begin the restoration process.

"One of the things that can complicate fire jobs is the presence of asbestos, lead or other potential environmental hazards on the property," notes Gutierrez."We'll identify any other risk factors during our initial assessment of the property and mitigate these hazards accordingly."

In addition to fire damage restoration services, Restoration ResQ also performs water damage restoration, mold remediation, storm damage repair and demolition services. The company is experienced in restoring both commercial and residential properties, and techs are available to respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Whether it's performing work related to the massive flooding that Houston underwent in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey hit or working on a residential fire damage restoration job, we're happy to help people get their lives back on track," says Gutierrez. "It's not easy work, but helping people get their homes and businesses back in order certainly is rewarding work. We wouldn't trade it for anything."

For more information on Restoration ResQ and its long list of restoration services it provides, visit the company's website at www.restorationresq.com or call (281) 777-7872.

