Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Investigation of Restoration Robotics, Inc.; Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

On May 14, 2018, Restoration Robotics reported revenue in the first quarter of 2018 was $5.0 million, a 9% decrease from $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2017. Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $7.4 million or $(0.26) per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of two analysts was for a loss of $(.17) per share and revenue of $5.93 million.

On or about, October 12, 2017, Restoration Robotics sold 3,575,000 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $7 a share raising $25,025,000 in new capital. However, since the IPO, Restoration Robotics stock has imploded, on May 15, 2018, in pre-market trading, the stock was trading below $4.00.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its October 2017 initial public stock offering (the "IPO") contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Restoration Robotics shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

