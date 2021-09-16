Restorative Botanicals Awarded USDA Organic Certification for CBD-Rich Hemp Oil Products

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restorative Botanicals, a leading company in the cannabinoid-rich hemp product category, is pleased to announce that it has added the USDA Organic certification to its long list of independent, third-party certifications that include cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices for supplements), US Hemp Authority, Kosher, and Leaping Bunny cruelty-free certifications.

Restorative Botanicals USDA Organic Certified CALM6 Mandarin Orange Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract Oil Blend

"What makes Restorative Botanicals stand out in the cannabinoid-rich hemp product category is our dedication to a simple guiding principle: We only make and sell the highest quality products that we are confident in sharing with our own family, friends, and pets," states Bernard Perry, Founder & President of Restorative Botanicals. "The USDA Organic certification is an extension of our commitment to deliver premium, hemp-derived CBD products that our customers and retail partners can trust."

Restorative Botanicals thoughtfully formulates their innovative hemp extract blends with other all-natural and highly effective ingredients to produce uniquely functional products. The result is a line of CBD supplements that help balance the body's interconnected systems, providing significant health and wellness benefits.

"We're product innovators who want everyone to experience what high quality, safe and effective CBD products can do for them," said Meagan Thomas, Restorative Botanicals Director of Business Development. "This is why we offer our broad line of products through independent and regional retailers, white label partner programs, and direct to consumers online. Restorative Botanicals is raising the bar for what consumers deserve from the hemp industry."

Visit Restorative Botanicals' line of full- and broad-spectrum, USDA Organic certified hemp extract tinctures, balms, and food supplement products online at www.restorativebotanicals.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Restorative Botanicals

Boulder, CO-based Restorative Botanicals, founded in 2015, offers an extensive portfolio of USDA Organic certified full- and broad-spectrum hemp oil tinctures, gummies, softgels, and topicals. Restorative products are produced from Colorado-grown hemp crops and extracted using a low-temperature CO2 process, which preserves the plant's broad spectrum of beneficial compounds and optimizes its naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, antioxidants and phytonutrients. All products are tested by an independent third-party laboratory to ensure quality and purity, and are non-GMO, dairy-free, and made with simple all-natural ingredients.

