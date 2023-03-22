Restorative Botanicals Launches New Functional Mushroom Product Line

BOULDER, Colo., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restorative Botanicals, a leading manufacturer of USDA Organic hemp extract health and wellness products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product line of Functional Mushroom supplements. This new line features a range of high-quality mushroom supplements designed to support the body's immune systems, brain function, gut health, and promote better sleep!

Restorative Botanicals Functional Mushroom Collection

Restorative Botanicals has harnessed the power of mushrooms to create a line of supplements that are both effective and easy to use. The Functional Mushroom products are available in capsules and gummies (that are vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free), each containing a unique blend of 100% Certified Organic mushroom extracts, nootropics and adaptogens. Made with fruit derived organic flavors, these delicious gummy supplements are available in flavors including mandarin, elderberry, guava, and passionfruit.

My IMMUNE Shrooms™ are a functional mushroom blend that delivers a powerful variety of specifically selected mushroom extracts to help support the immune system. Featuring Agaricus Blazei, Reishi, Maitake, Shiitake, these are a great way to get your daily serving of antioxidants, iron, selenium, and zinc. Cordyceps is used to promote energy and stamina, while Turkey Tail supports improved digestion and healthy aging.

My BRAIN Shrooms™ offer cognitive support with Lions Mane, Cordyceps, Ashwagandha, Bacopa, Rhodiola and black pepper. This powerful blend of mushrooms and nootropic herbs was carefully curated to help the body work more efficiently and effectively. Whether you're looking to improve memory, enhance mental clarity, or counter the ravages of the aging process, this product will help you reach your goals.

My GUT Shrooms™ support healthy digestion with Turkey Tail, Postbiotics, and Black Pepper. Designed to help you maintain a healthy gut, the unique formula includes postbiotics, combining the benefits of prebiotics and probiotics in a shelf-stable super bioactive compound. These supplements provide your body with a supply of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and amino acids to support and promote a healthier digestive system.

My SLEEP Shrooms™ combine functional mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs that promote a sense of calm and support deep, restful sleep with a blend of Reishi mushrooms, Passionflower, and Valerian root. These ingredients promote natural sleep patterns and ease the body into deeper stages of slumber. Chamomile and Coriander help to induce sleepiness, and Tryptophan supports the natural production of Melatonin and Serotonin to encourage drowsiness.

"At Restorative, our mission has always been to help people "feel better, naturally" with supplements made from the remarkable cannabis plant. We have now expanded our offering with functional mushrooms, herbal adaptogens and nootropics," said Bernard Perry, CEO of Restorative Botanicals. "These new life changing products provide alternatives to conventional pharmaceuticals and improve the lives our customers with mother nature provided natural solutions."

Restorative Botanicals' functional mushroom line is now available for purchase on its website and will soon be available in natural grocery and health and wellness stores across the country. For Retail inquiries, contact David Sorley at [email protected], or by phone at 720.684.6100.

Media and Private Label Inquiries Contact: Rachael Carlevale, Email: [email protected], Phone: 720.684.6100

