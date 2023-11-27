Restorative Dentistry Market Worth $7.4 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restorative Dentistry Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $7.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the development of technologically advanced solutions. Patient compliance has concurrently increased, with a sharp rise in the demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures. Adhesive dentistry is an area that has gained attention this uses composite materials to improve aesthetics and strengthen teeth with minimal damage to tooth structures. As a result, the number of people opting for such procedures increases.

Restorative Dentistry Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $7.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, type of cavity, End user and region Geographies Covered North America (US & Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE), APAC (Japan, China, Australia, South Korea India, and the RoAPAC), LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, and RoLATAM), and MEA Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising disposable incomes in developing countries Key Market Drivers Lifestyle Changes and unhealthy food habits

Based on the product segment, the material segment holds the major share of the restorative dentistry market in 2022.

Based on product, the restorative dentistry monitoring devices market is segmented into materials, equipments and instruments. The materials segment accounted for the largest share of the restorative dentistry in 2022. A large share of the materials segment can be attributed to the development of innovative and advanced technological products, such as composites, Glass ionomers and other bonding agents.

Based on the end user segment, the hospitals segment holds the major share of the restorative dentistry market in 2022.

Based on end user, the restorative dentistry market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics , dental laboratories and other end users. The dental hospitals and clinics segment holds the major share of the restorative dentistry market. Growing public-private partnerships to improve access to healthcare services—along with rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure and improving access to healthcare services—are expected to be the key factors driving the growth of the restorative dentistry market for hospitals in emerging economies in the coming years.

Based on the region segment, the Asia Pacific segment accounted for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market in 2022.

The global restorative dentistry market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in the restorative dentistry market in 2022. Increase in dental tourism and high healthcare expenditure in the Asia Pacific are factors expected to drive the growth of the restorative dentistry market in the country.

Restorative Dentistry Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Lifestyle Changes and unhealthy food habits

Restraints:

Intricacies of using traditional dental composites

Opportunities:

Rising disposable incomes in developing countries

Challenge:

Dearth of Dental practitioners

Key Market Players of Restorative Dentistry Industry:

The major players in the restorative dentistry market include Envista Holdings Corporation (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Septodont Holding (France), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), VOCO GmbH (Germany), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik (Germany), DiaDent (South Korea), Ultradent Products (US), Kuraray Noritake Dental (Japan), Brasseler USA (US), SHOFU INC. (Japan), SDI Limited (Australia), Zhermack SpA (Italy), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BISCO, Inc. (US), and Dental Technologies Inc. (US).

Recent Developments:

In September 2023 , J Morita launched its new Vera view X800 3D CBCT imaging system. This system is designed to provide dentists with high-quality 3D images of patients' teeth and jaws.

, J Morita launched its new Vera view X800 3D CBCT imaging system. This system is designed to provide dentists with high-quality 3D images of patients' teeth and jaws. In May 2022 , Dentsply Sirona introduced the initial version of a new line of Dentsply Sirona devices that will revolutionize digital dentistry, as well as Prime print Solution for dental offices and labs. This innovative 3D printing method makes it simple to build patient-specific and biocompatible appliances through an automated and simplified manufacturing procedure.

, Dentsply Sirona introduced the initial version of a new line of Dentsply Sirona devices that will revolutionize digital dentistry, as well as Prime print Solution for dental offices and labs. This innovative 3D printing method makes it simple to build patient-specific and biocompatible appliances through an automated and simplified manufacturing procedure. In March 2022 , Envisat Holdings Corporation announced Envisat's KaVo imagining business to be re-branded as DEXIS. The DEXIS brand represents a portfolio of award-winning imaging and digital solutions, including cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), intraoral scanners, handheld X-rays, and sensors.

Restorative Dentistry Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall restorative dentistry market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (growing number of tooth repair procedures, rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, growing market for dental tourism in emerging countries, development of technologically advanced solutions, and lifestyle changes & unhealthy food habits.), restraints (intricacies of using traditional dental composites), opportunities (Growing focus on emerging markets & rising disposable income levels, Impact of DSOs on the dental industry, Increasing investments in CAD CAM technologies)), and challenges (Microleakage in composite restorations, Dearth of trained dental practitioners )

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the restorative dentistry market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, by type of cavity, end user and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global restorative dentistry market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players like Players such as 3M Company (US), COLTENE Group ( Switzerland ), Mitsui Chemicals ( Japan ), GC Corporation ( Japan ), Septodont Holding ( France ) in the global restorative dentistry market.

