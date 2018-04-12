RestoraVita Medical Group Brings GAINSWave® to Puerto Rico

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only erectile dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Rosimar Torres-Leon, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. RestoraVita Medical Group is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at Plaza las Americas Medical Tower; 525 FD Roosevelt Avenue, PH 1210, San Juan, PR 00918.

Rosimar Torres-Leon, M.D. is a US Board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist (FACOG) and the Medical Director of the RestoraVita Medical Group specializing in Integrative, Restorative, and Anti-Aging Medicine. Dr. Torres-Leon has helped thousands of men and women suffering from the discomforts of hormone imbalance to regain their health and attain a renewed healthier physical wellbeing. Dr. Torres-Leon focuses on restoring optimal patient health by understanding individual health concerns, identifying their root-causes and potential improvement options, and then tailoring wellness programs and procedures to address each patient's individual needs. Dr. Torres-Leon combines traditional medicine with custom-tailored hormonal replacement therapy, state of the art technology (equipment), and nutrition enhancements to achieve improved energy, superb sexual health and enjoyment, and optimal overall wellbeing, in order to reach the highest possible quality of life. For her male patients, she is trained on the GAINSWave treatment for erectile dysfunction, or for better sexual function and the P-Shot (Priapus Shot) for sexual satisfaction.

