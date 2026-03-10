Restore + Revive Welcomes Pediatrician Dr. Shane Rainey, DO

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Restore + Revive expands its Functional Medicine pediatric team with the addition of Dr. Shane Rainey, DO, a double board-certified pediatrician with more than 10 years of clinical experience. His addition further advances Restore + Revive's mission to provide comprehensive, whole-child Functional Medicine care in Fort Worth. He will begin seeing patients on April 6.

Dr. Rainey brings significant clinical leadership and academic experience to Restore + Revive. He has spent seven years as a pediatric hospitalist and previously served as Division Chief of Pediatric Hospital Medicine at Banner Children's at Desert Medical Center. He has also held teaching roles at the University of Arizona College of Medicine and the University of Illinois College of Medicine. He is pursuing advanced fellowship training in integrative medicine through the internationally recognized Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona, further strengthening his expertise in comprehensive, root-cause focused pediatric care. His experience caring for acute and complex pediatric conditions uniquely equips him to recognize patterns that can often underlie chronic childhood illness.

Dr. Rainey brings a balanced perspective to pediatric care. He understands there is a time and place for conventional medicine, particularly when treating acute illness, while maintaining that an integrative and root-cause approach supports whole and lasting wellness. His philosophy aligns seamlessly with Restore + Revive's whole-person model of care.

Dr. Rainey's clinical and research interests include, but are not limited to, osteopathic manipulative medicine; seasonal and food allergies; eczema; constipation/gut health; ADHD/ADD; asthma; and breastfeeding and newborn medicine. He has published more than a dozen peer-reviewed articles in respected journals, including Hospital Pediatrics and the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine.

"Having spent more than 10 years in hospital-based practice, I have seen the wonders of conventional medicine when caring for children with acute illness," Dr. Rainey shared. "However, integrative medicine allows me to spend more time with patients and families to dig deeper, identify root causes, and combine the best of conventional medical care with healing-based therapies to build a strong foundation for lifelong health. I'm thrilled to join Restore + Revive to advance their mission of providing integrative, whole-person care that restores and revives the body, mind, and spirit."

The dream of Restore + Revive began in 2016, envisioning a synergistic space to offer personalized, professional, and prolonged health and healing in the heart of Fort Worth, all under one roof. Restore + Revive includes a dedicated Functional Medicine practice serving both adults and children through a root-cause approach to care, as well as a comprehensive wellness center offering a wide range of therapies and health-related services designed to support prevention, restoration, and long-term vitality. The mission of Restore + Revive is to restore and revive the whole person—body, mind, and spirit—through personalized, integrative care. For more information, visit restoreandrevivefw.com or call 817-720-6220.

