Restore Health Announces Results of Program Helping to Reverse Chronic Disease High-Risk Factors in Employer Population

"We had hoped some of our partners' employees would find success on this program, but what they've experienced has been life-changing," says Brent Wilkinson, CEO of digital therapeutics company Zillion Health, the company powering the Restore Health program. "We're finding the key to reversing risk factors is a more targeted and personalized experience than what we've seen other diabetes-prevention and weight management programs offer. We apply real science, make it really simple with a combination of coaching and smart technology, and ultimately help people achieve real outcomes."

According to National Institutes of Health (NIH)[1], one in three people are living with a combination of health factors known as metabolic syndrome, the precursor to life-threatening conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Factors include increased blood pressure, high glucose or HbA1c levels, high BMI, high triglyceride levels and low levels of HDL cholesterol.

Designed specifically to help identify and support people living with metabolic syndrome, Restore Health focuses on promoting insulin sensitivity and helping people make small, achievable lifestyle adjustments through choice architecture that leads to long-term behavior modification and better outcomes. With a smart technology infrastructure and a scientific approach, Restore Health customizes the program for each member and makes it easy to positively impact the four major contributing factors to reversing metabolic syndrome: diet, activity, stress and sleep.

Added Wilkinson, "People are stuck between healthy and sick because everything so far has felt restrictive and unsustainable. We can help them make small, but important changes to their daily choices around eating, exercising, sleeping and managing stress."

Current Results

In the case study, participants completing a high intensity intervention period completed a second biometric screening to determine the impact of the program on clinical outcomes. Participants engaged with the coach and program through the first year, and with more than 1,300 people enrolled, the outcomes include:

Meaningful engagement: 95% program completion; an average of 3.8 meaningful participant interactions per day during the high intensity intervention; and an 80% monthly active user base through 12 months.

Of those with metabolic syndrome risk factors, 73% of participants reversed at least one. At-risk participants saw improvements such as: 9.7% decrease in systolic blood pressure



9.2% decrease in diastolic blood pressure



6.2% average weight loss



17.3% decrease in A1C



29% decrease in triglycerides



12% increase in HDL

Claims Reduction : Assessment from pilot period suggests a $1,466 per member per year (PMPY) savings driven by decline in medical visit claims and scripts.

Restore Health reverses chronic conditions utilizing choice architecture, personalized human coaching, predictive analytics and smart technology. Our program is designed for people with metabolic syndrome risk factors and makes it easy for them to change unhealthy lifestyle habits and reverse factors that lead to chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and cancer one choice at a time. We help companies reduce claims costs and guide our program members to find their happiest, healthiest selves - for good. Reversing risks, reducing costs, restoring health. Restore Health (www.restorehealth.com) is powered by digital therapeutics company Zillion Inc. (www.zillion.com).

CONTACT:

John Carew

(860) 982 5570

jcarew@restorehealth.com

[1] Prevalence of metabolic syndrome among adults 20 years of age and over, by sex, age, race and ethnicity, and body mass index. Ervin RB. United States, 2003-2006. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19634296

