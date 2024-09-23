Restore Hyper Wellness and MECOTEC Announce Strategic Partnership in Cryotherapy Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas and BITTERFELD-WOLFEN, Germany, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restore Hyper Wellness and MECOTEC are proud to announce an exciting new partnership that brings together two industry leaders in the field of cryotherapy and wellness services. As part of this collaboration, MECOTEC has acquired Restore's cryo-chamber manufacturing company in Poland and will continue to produce Restore's exclusive cryo-chamber design line for the U.S. market and beyond.

The 1COOL cryotherapy chamber, now available worldwide through MECOTEC distribution

This acquisition enables MECOTEC to manufacture and supply Restore's signature cryo-chamber models—the 1Cool, 2Cool, and 4Cool—exclusively to Restore locations in the United States, while also offering these designs to MECOTEC's global client base. MECOTEC will continue to lead the market with its cryo:one series electrical chambers, known for their cutting-edge technology and efficacy. In addition, MECOTEC will now provide comprehensive service and support to the Restore Franchise Network, ensuring seamless operations and an enhanced customer experience across Restore's 225+ U.S. locations.

"This transition will allow Restore to focus on being a world-class franchisor by simplifying our business," stated Steve Welch, Restore Hyper Wellness CEO and Co-founder. "At the same time, it ensures our franchisees have access to the best cryotherapy equipment and service in the world."

Enrico Klauer, MECOTEC CEO, added, "For MECOTEC, this partnership allows us to quickly expand our footprint in the U.S. market while also increasing our capacity with state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities in Poland."

Together, Restore and MECOTEC are poised to expand access to cryotherapy and wellness services on a global scale, combining world-class technology with an unwavering commitment to enhancing well-being.

About Restore Hyper Wellness

Restore Hyper Wellness, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is an award-winning leader in wellness innovation, having pioneered the category of Hyper Wellness®. This approach focuses on achieving total balance, energy, and proactive healing, with services designed to enhance the body's natural performance. Restore's nationwide presence of 225+ studios continues to grow rapidly, fueled by its commitment to helping people feel their best.

About MECOTEC

MECOTEC has grown from a pioneer in cryo-technology (the first cryo-chamber was built in 1995) to a world leader in high-tech cooling solutions. MECOTEC offers expertise in pharmaceutical and industrial applications as well as electric cryo-chambers for fitness, wellness and sports. The company provides leading-edge solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany, MECOTEC is committed to delivering innovation, quality and exceptional customer service through its international sales and support network, which includes offices in New Braunfels/USA, Montpellier/France, Pforzheim/Germany, Wroclaw/Poland, Baar/Switzerland, Dubai/UAE, Singapore, Shanghai/China.

