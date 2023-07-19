Restore Hyper Wellness at 100 Gorham Rd, South Portland Named an Official Partner of Cross Insurance Arena and Maine Mariners

News provided by

Restore Hyper Wellness- South Portland

19 Jul, 2023, 12:21 ET

PORTLAND, Maine, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restore Hyper Wellness, a leading provider of comprehensive wellness solutions, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with the Cross Insurance Arena and the Maine Mariners. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for both organizations as they join forces to promote health, wellness, and community engagement in Maine.

Continue Reading
Restore Hyper Wellness at 100 Gorham Rd. South Portland is thrilled to announce its official partnership with the Cross Insurance Arena and the Maine Mariners.
Restore Hyper Wellness at 100 Gorham Rd. South Portland is thrilled to announce its official partnership with the Cross Insurance Arena and the Maine Mariners.

As an official partner of the Cross Insurance Arena and the Maine Mariners, Restore Hyper Wellness will play a pivotal role in enhancing the wellness experience for athletes, fans, and the local community. The partnership will bring together the expertise of Restore Hyper Wellness and the passion of the Maine Mariners to create a unique synergy that fosters a healthier lifestyle.

"I had Bobby Orr's poster on my wall as a kid, so we are very excited to have this partnership with the Bruins affiliate," said Steve Woods, owner of Restore Hyper Wellness South Portland. "Restore Hyper Wellness provides services for optimal athletic performance for athletes and everyone else so this collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide accessible and innovative wellness solutions to the community."

The partnership will offer various wellness initiatives to enhance the fan experience during Maine Mariners' games and other events at the Cross Insurance Arena such as the upcoming HealthyMaine Expo in September.

"It's great news to be partnering with Restore Hyper Wellness and for the incredible opportunities & options for our players and staff," said Terrence Wallin, Mariners Head Coach and General Manager. "Restore Hyper Wellness' extensive range of health/wellness services are well suited for athletes at all levels."

As part of the collaboration, Restore Hyper Wellness South Portland will engage in community outreach programs, wellness education initiatives, and joint events to promote healthy living habits and physical well-being among residents of Portland and its surrounding areas.

For more information about Restore Hyper Wellness South Portland, please visit https://me.restore.com/

About Restore Hyper Wellness
Restore Hyper Wellness is a leading provider of innovative wellness solutions designed to help individuals achieve peak performance and well-being. With cutting-edge technologies and personalized treatments, Restore Hyper Wellness offers a comprehensive range of services, including Cryotherapy, Compression Therapy, Infrared Sauna, Red Light Therapy, and more. Restore Hyper Wellness aims to empower individuals to proactively enhance their health and "Do More" of what they love.

About the Maine Mariners
The Mariners are Maine's professional hockey team and the proud ECHL affiliates of the Boston Bruins, providing affordable family entertainment each fall, winter, and spring. The ECHL is the "premiere double A" hockey league, sitting two rungs below the NHL on the pro hockey ladder. The Mariners are entering their fifth ECHL season, joining the league in 2018-19. They play their home games at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, with a 72-game regular season beginning in October and running through April. For more information on the Mariners, visit MarinersOfMaine.com, or call 833-GO-MAINE.

SOURCE Restore Hyper Wellness- South Portland

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.