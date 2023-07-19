Restore Hyper Wellness at 100 Gorham Rd, South Portland Named an Official Partner of Cross Insurance Arena and Maine Mariners

PORTLAND, Maine, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restore Hyper Wellness, a leading provider of comprehensive wellness solutions, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with the Cross Insurance Arena and the Maine Mariners. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for both organizations as they join forces to promote health, wellness, and community engagement in Maine.

As an official partner of the Cross Insurance Arena and the Maine Mariners, Restore Hyper Wellness will play a pivotal role in enhancing the wellness experience for athletes, fans, and the local community. The partnership will bring together the expertise of Restore Hyper Wellness and the passion of the Maine Mariners to create a unique synergy that fosters a healthier lifestyle.

"I had Bobby Orr's poster on my wall as a kid, so we are very excited to have this partnership with the Bruins affiliate," said Steve Woods, owner of Restore Hyper Wellness South Portland. "Restore Hyper Wellness provides services for optimal athletic performance for athletes and everyone else so this collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide accessible and innovative wellness solutions to the community."

The partnership will offer various wellness initiatives to enhance the fan experience during Maine Mariners' games and other events at the Cross Insurance Arena such as the upcoming HealthyMaine Expo in September.

"It's great news to be partnering with Restore Hyper Wellness and for the incredible opportunities & options for our players and staff," said Terrence Wallin, Mariners Head Coach and General Manager. "Restore Hyper Wellness' extensive range of health/wellness services are well suited for athletes at all levels."

As part of the collaboration, Restore Hyper Wellness South Portland will engage in community outreach programs, wellness education initiatives, and joint events to promote healthy living habits and physical well-being among residents of Portland and its surrounding areas.

For more information about Restore Hyper Wellness South Portland, please visit https://me.restore.com/

About Restore Hyper Wellness

Restore Hyper Wellness is a leading provider of innovative wellness solutions designed to help individuals achieve peak performance and well-being. With cutting-edge technologies and personalized treatments, Restore Hyper Wellness offers a comprehensive range of services, including Cryotherapy, Compression Therapy, Infrared Sauna, Red Light Therapy, and more. Restore Hyper Wellness aims to empower individuals to proactively enhance their health and "Do More" of what they love.

About the Maine Mariners

The Mariners are Maine's professional hockey team and the proud ECHL affiliates of the Boston Bruins, providing affordable family entertainment each fall, winter, and spring. The ECHL is the "premiere double A" hockey league, sitting two rungs below the NHL on the pro hockey ladder. The Mariners are entering their fifth ECHL season, joining the league in 2018-19. They play their home games at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, with a 72-game regular season beginning in October and running through April. For more information on the Mariners, visit MarinersOfMaine.com, or call 833-GO-MAINE.

