Restore Hyper Wellness Encourages Americans to "Know Your Number" During National Wellness Month

Nation's Largest Science-Backed Wellness Provider Offers Complimentary Body Composition Scans, Consultations and Core Services, Helping Consumers Establish Personal Wellness Baseline

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people begin a wellness routine with a goal in mind but little understanding of where they are starting. This National Wellness Month, Restore Hyper Wellness is encouraging consumers to replace some of that guesswork with greater insight into their own bodies.

Restore Hyper Wellness launches a nationwide initiative for National Wellness Month.

Restore Hyper Wellness, the nation's largest provider of science-backed, personalized wellness therapies, today announced the launch of its "Know Your Number" campaign, a nationwide initiative designed to help consumers establish a personal wellness baseline and take a more informed first step toward their goals.

How the "Know Your Number" Campaign Works

Through August 31, participating Restore studios will offer a complimentary experience that includes:

An InBody body composition scan: Guests receive measurements related to body composition, including muscle mass, body fat and body water.

Guests receive measurements related to body composition, including muscle mass, body fat and body water. A personalized wellness consultation: A certified Restore expert helps each guest review their results, discuss personal goals and learn about available wellness options.

A certified Restore expert helps each guest review their results, discuss personal goals and learn about available wellness options. A complimentary Core Therapy: Guests may select an eligible Core Therapy, such as Cryotherapy, Red Light Therapy, Compression or Infrared Sauna, based on availability and individual eligibility.

Available to both first-time Restore clients and current members. Existing clients are encouraged to use the experience as an opportunity to complete a follow-up scan and better understand how their baseline has changed over time.

"Wellness is personal, and understanding where someone is starting can make it easier to identify realistic next steps," said Andy Ayers, CEO of Restore Hyper Wellness. "Through the 'Know Your Number' campaign, Restore is making that starting point more accessible and giving people an opportunity to learn more about their bodies in a supportive, personalized environment."

Why Knowing Your Baseline Matters

"Understanding your unique body composition is the cornerstone of any effective, personalized health strategy," said Dr. Henry Legere, Chief Medical Officer at Restore Hyper Wellness. "Standard weight metrics rarely capture the full clinical picture of an individual's metabolic health and physical progress. By establishing clear baseline data—such as muscle retention, body fat ratio, and cellular hydration—we empower clients to make data-driven decisions, track true physiological progress over time, and take proactive control of their long-term healthspan."

Restore's Healthspan Project, a peer-reviewed, six-month study conducted by RestoreLabs, further demonstrated the value of looking beyond total body weight. Among participants included in the study's body composition analysis, changes in weight came primarily from fat mass while lean muscle mass was maintained, showing how meaningful progress may not always be fully reflected by the number on the scale.

By establishing a baseline and revisiting it regularly, consumers can gain a clearer picture of their progress and make more informed decisions about their wellness goals.

Recognizing Restore Members Throughout August

In addition to the "Know Your Number" campaign, Restore studios are celebrating current members through expanded National Wellness Month initiatives.

Clients who purchase an NAD+/NR Plan may receive a complimentary Fog Lifter IV, while those who purchase a GLP-1 Plan may receive a complimentary Lose It IV. These offers are available to eligible new and current clients and members. All medical plans and services are subject to consultation, medical clearance and oversight by independent licensed medical professionals.

Participating studios may also host members-only Wellness Happy Hours throughout August. Experiences will vary by location and may include complimentary Core Services, local vendors, in-studio activities and other opportunities for members to connect with their local wellness community.

To learn more about Restore's National Wellness Month offers or find a participating studio, visit www.restore.com/nwm-26#offer or www.restore.com/locations. Terms and conditions apply.

About Restore Hyper Wellness

Launched in Austin, Texas in 2015, Restore is expanding the limits of personal health and performance to help people do more of what they love through personalized, science-backed therapies. Restore delivers expert guidance and an extensive array of cutting-edge wellness therapies integrated under one roof, including Cryotherapy, Red Light Therapy, Infrared Sauna, Compression, IV Drip Therapy, NAD+, Niagen (NR), Intramuscular (IM) Shots, Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Skin Health facials, peels, and more. With 200 studios nationwide, Restore is the largest direct-to-consumer proactive healthcare provider in the United States.

SOURCE Restore Hyper Wellness