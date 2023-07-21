RESTORED Leadership Brunch and Wellness Summit

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation

21 Jul, 2023, 16:40 ET

Leadership and Wellness Converge at the Sold-Out Event

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 22nd, a select group of forward-thinking women will convene at Levels Downtown Los Angeles for the RESTORED Leadership Brunch and Wellness Summit. This highly anticipated, sold-out conclave brings together leaders and activists passionate about wellness and mindfulness. Presented by the Creative Network Agency, in partnership with the Vermont Slauson Economic Development Center (VSEDC), South LA BusinessSource Center, Illuminate Psychotherapy, MKCircle CEO Institute, and Luxury Bosses Brunch, the summit aims to invigorate and inspire attendees through a potent blend of thought-provoking conversation and community connection.

During the day-long retreat, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers during a cocktail hour meet-and-greet, enjoy a nourishing sit-down brunch, and experience an array of empowering activities. Esteemed speakers, including renowned Executive Coach and MKCircle CEO, Dr. Karen Semien-McBride, MHM & Associates CEO and co-Founder Luvina Beckley, actress and Manifest Journal CEO Julissa Calderon, and VSEDC's Director of Programs Renee Montecito, will provide insights on leadership, passion, and the power of mindfulness in achieving personal and professional growth.

A powerhouse of leaders from industry giants such as Nike, Puma, and the Los Angeles Lakers will be in attendance, reinforcing the summit's influence and reach within the leadership and wellness spheres. The event concludes with a mix-and-mingle session, creating an opportunity for participants to foster meaningful connections and engage in substantive dialogue.

The Summit underscores the essence of VSEDC's dedication to fostering growth, empowerment, and economic vitality within the community. By facilitating platforms where leaders can both inspire and be inspired, VSEDC continues to champion the transformative power of collaboration, mindfulness, and purpose-driven leadership, marking yet another milestone in its enduring commitment to nurturing a thriving, resilient community.

About Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation
Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) is a community-based nonprofit and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) recognized for decades of technical and entrepreneurial assistance to South LA small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs. The service VSEDC provides serves to drive community self-sufficiency, facilitate business growth, access to affordable housing, goods and services, and job creation. VSEDC achieves this through youth education and entrepreneurial projects, CDFI programs, and fundraising efforts. To learn more, visit VSEDC at www.vsedc.orgFacebook and Twitter.

About Creative Network Agency
Creative Network Agency is a privately owned Los Angeles based company that offers high level marketing products and services to the Generation Z and Millennial markets in the fashion, beauty and entertainment industries, as well as city non-profit organizations that support minority owned and operated businesses. In addition to offering marketing and branding services, CNA works with strategic partners to support the company growth of their clients.

SOURCE Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation

