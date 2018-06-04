Restored Raybestos 1953 Chevy Pickup Revealed

"We have restored a lot of very cool vehicles, including the iconic 1969 Raybestos Mustang, but I think this 1953 Chevy pickup might be our best build yet," said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc. "The team at Schwartz Performance led by the master, Jeff Schwartz, really outdid themselves this time and a big thank you to all of our build partners for their participation in another incredible build. I know the lucky winner will enjoy showing off this classic truck as they cruise their neighborhood."

As part of the restoration project, Schwartz Performance installed its famous bolt-in "G-Machine" chassis system as well as an off-the-shelf performance disc brake upgrade package, using Raybestos components and Raybestos Truck & Medium Duty specialty disc brake pads. In addition, over 20 premier suppliers partnered with Raybestos to help restore and modify the pickup.

Raybestos customers can see the complete restoration process from start to finish by visiting

www.raybestosbuild.com. The website features videos, pictures and information showcasing the start of the build and every step along the road to completion. The videos, hosted by Schwartz, describe specific steps in the build process and photos illustrate the detailed craftsmanship that went into this one-of-a-kind truck.

After touring North America, the Raybestos '53 Chevy pickup will head to Las Vegas in October where it will be awarded to one lucky automotive professional during the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX). To learn more, visit www.RaybestosBuild.com.

About Raybestos Brakes

Raybestos® has been known as the best in brakes for over 100 years. With a demonstrated commitment to research, development and testing, Raybestos is widely recognized for quality brake components, including friction, rotors, drums, calipers and hydraulic products. The brand was the first to introduce Enhanced Hybrid Technology (EHT®) with its Element3® brake pads, delivering the best attributes of ceramic and semi-metallic for optimal performance, improved pad wear and durability, and increased stopping power during aggressive braking. Raybestos is the flagship brand of Brake Parts Inc, a global supplier to major auto parts organizations. To learn more, visit www.raybestos.com.

