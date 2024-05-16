Restored Smiles Ranch to Showcase at CDA 2024: Dentists Invited to Connect with Founder, Dr. Jedediah Huss and Enter to Win Prizes

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restored Smiles is set to shine at the California Dental Association (CDA) Conference 2024, showcasing foundational dental courses and offering exciting opportunities for dentists to win prizes and explore the next steps in their training journey. The event, held from May 16-18 at the Anaheim Convention Center, will feature Restored Smiles at Booth 2050, where exclusive course specials and raffle prizes await attendees.

At the booth, dentists can:

Join the Restored Smiles Community: Learn about the latest in dental implant and PRF courses while connecting with Dr. Huss and exploring professional development opportunities. Discover Innovative Learning Solutions: Explore Restored Smiles' range of dental courses designed to enhance clinical skills and elevate dental practices. Enter to Win Prizes: Participate in exciting giveaways and raffles for a chance to win Bur Blocks from Meisinger, Free Social Media from ZLinked Marketing & Advertising, and more.

Restored Smiles also invites dentists to experience Restored Smiles Ranch, nestled in Santa Barbara County, where picturesque learning environments and retreat-style vibes await.

"We're excited to engage with the dental community at CDA Presents The Art and Science of Dentistry," said Dr. Huss, Chief Clinical Officer at Restored Smiles. "Visit our booth to explore our educational offerings and discover the unique atmosphere of Restored Smiles Ranch."

For more information and to connect with Restored Smiles, visit Booth #2050 during the CDA Conference 2024 or visit http://restoredsmilescourses.com/. Join Restored Smiles in shaping the future of dental education and experience excellence firsthand.

Media Contact: Dr. Jedediah Huss, [email protected]

