RestoreMasters Delivers Industry-Leading Roofing Services From New Calgary, Alberta, Location

ARDMORE, Okla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RestoreMasters, a leading roof installation and property restoration specialist, recently opened an office in Calgary, Alberta. Property owners across Western Canada now enjoy access to an industry-leading contractor with a reputation built on respect and a commitment to excellence.

Watch to learn more about RestoreMasters commercial roofing services for large loss insurance projects. TPO Roof Replacement at Avenue C Apartments - Billings, Montana Tile Roof Repair at Finch Towers - Scranton, Pennsylvania

The company excels at delivering total restoration for commercial property owners following large loss storm events. After hail, wind, water, or fire has damaged a property, RestoreMasters goes to work. The RestoreMasters team includes specialists in all types of commercial roofing systems, along with interior and exterior construction professionals. Insurance claim assistance by best-in-class public adjusters ensures that each insured property is built back to pre-damage condition.

"We've performed projects with a diverse range of large companies from Diamond Resorts to Home Depot, but that is just the beginning," co-owner Matt Irvin said. "I think there are a lot of similar roofing businesses with a national footprint, but there are not a lot of national restoration firms. For us, it's about compiling our capabilities and taking care of each location as one business."

Headquartered in Oklahoma, U.S., RestoreMasters was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and America's Top 100 Roofing Contractors. Known for diligent workmanship and prompt responses during a weather crisis, the organization remains committed to superior craftsmanship and customer service. Experienced technicians routinely manage large-scale commercial and high-end residential roofing installations. Beyond hands-on expertise, RestoreMasters professionals distinguish themselves by putting crews in the field when severe weather storms cause damage that might otherwise displace property owners.

"We will sacrifice whatever it takes to the best of our ability to fulfill our mission to serve, and we will deliver excellent results on every project," co-owner Justin Reichl said. "As a RestoreMasters customer, you have a team of professionals working hard every day to deliver the best project experience and the best project outcome."

Area property owners now gain access to the highest quality commercial roof installations and turnkey restoration services. They will also benefit from a severe weather response team that offers shrink wrap roof seals to protect the structural integrity of buildings. RestoreMasters tracks extreme weather events and works with people to secure roofs with a large protective membrane to prevent water damage. The service saves property owners thousands in losses.

RestoreMasters crafts commercial roof builds with all roof types. Storm monitoring services offer participating property owners with priority response following severe weather. RestoreMasters provides no-cost roof inspections, maintenance agreements, cleanings, and experienced professionals routinely install metal, asphalt shingle, and wide-reaching types of roofing materials. Located at 1006 11 Ave SW #200, Calgary, AB T2R 0G3, Canada, RestoreMasters looks forward to providing the quality roofing services the community deserves. For more information or to schedule a complimentary roof inspection, contact RestoreMasters at (800) 400-ROOF or visit the website at restoremastersllc.com .

ABOUT RESTOREMASTERS

RestoreMasters is a nationally recognized commercial roofing and restoration company with operations based in Ardmore, Oklahoma, and offices throughout the United States. The company services Western Canada from offices in Calgary, Alberta. Their unique approach to large loss roofing and building restoration has earned them recognition among the top companies in their industry.

