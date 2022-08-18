RestoreMasters Earns Repeat Honors on Inc. 5000 2022 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

ARDMORE, Okla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, RestoreMasters has been named to the "2022 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies."

Based in Ardmore, Oklahoma, RestoreMasters established a national footprint with offices in all 50 states, expanding its capacity to provide emergency roofing services following catastrophic weather events. The fast-growing organization now brings wide-reaching building restoration professionalism to impacted commercial buildings.

RestoreMasters replacing metal roof at resort in Branson, Missouri RestoreMasters responding to hurricane damage at church in Sulphur, Louisiana

"Working in the competitive spaces of roofing and building restoration, we're honored to be recognized for the growth of our company," co-owner Matt Irvin said. "It's hard work, but RestoreMasters has some of the best people in the industry who live our motto every day to serve, sacrifice, and deliver."

Inc. Magazine positioned RestoreMasters at No. 437 on its Top 5000 list, noting the roofing and building restoration company boasted 1,420 percent growth during the last three years.

"We continue to grow because our people take care of each other and, in turn, take great care of each customer. The culture of RestoreMasters is one that rewards generosity, gratitude, and hard work," co-owner Justin Reichl said. "We're moving forward as a team to help more people recover from disaster situations. And we're just getting started."

Irvin founded RestoreMasters in 2006 as a general roofing contractor when he was 18 years old. Following the devastation brought by Hurricane Michael along the Florida Panhandle, he teamed up with Reichl to focus almost exclusively on commercial roofing.

Together, they drove revenue of $41 million in 2019, repairing and replacing the roofs of commercial and institutional buildings that included malls, condos, banks, and churches, among others. Irvin and Reichl quickly established RestoreMasters as the go-to roofing outfit, earning a place on the Top 100 Roofing Contractors and three-time honors on the Inc. Top 5000 business list.

During the pandemic, RestoreMasters was deemed an essential business and the staff supported communities impacted by hailstorms, tornados, hurricanes, fires, and other disasters. Although the peak of the health and economic crisis were uncertain times for many, the leaders at RestoreMasters expanded on their commercial roof repair and replacement mandate.

RestoreMasters continues to expand its building restoration services, now offering fencing and perimeter security, water mitigation, mold remediation, water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, contents restoration, interior construction, build back, exterior construction, windows and doors, siding, property damage repairs, and general contractor services.

As an industry leader, RestoreMasters works with diligent and experienced construction professionals and holds multiple certifications. Irvin and Reichl operate under a customer-first philosophy that continues to drive year-over-year growth and a loyal client base.

