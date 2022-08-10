RestoreMasters Named 2022 Top 100 Roofing Contractor

ARDMORE, Okla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, RestoreMasters has been ranked among the Top 100 Roofing Contractors.

Founded in 2006 by Matt Irvin and headquartered in Ardmore, Oklahoma, the operation has grown to employ upwards of 200 workers and enjoys a footprint in all 50 states and Canada. Roofing Contractor magazine recognized the organization's commitment to quality roof repair and replacement in 2020, ranking RestoreMasters at number 41 on the country's Top 100 list. Last year, the company moved to number 31, and in 2022 has RestoreMasters climbed to 29 in the United States.

"I started this company when I was 18. I started out as a cash contractor in 2006, which grew to about $5 million in sales per year until 2011 when I began to travel and took the adventure on my first insurance reroof journey. From there, I have opened offices all over the country and continuously learn better ways to obtain larger projects," Matt Irvin said.

After Hurricane Michael devastated Florida and the Gulf Coast in 2018, Justin Reichl joined Irvin as a partner. The Category 5 cyclone left such as wake of property damage that the RestoreMasters visionaries decided to refocus their business from general to commercial roofing. Its Florida-based operations completed more than $41 million in necessary commercial roof repairs and replacements following the extreme weather event. Those efforts helped countless property owners reopen facilities and earn a living for their families.

"When Justin and I partnered up in 2018, we pooled our resources, our knowledge and all our people. It acted as a real catapult for this business. As of 2021, commercial roofing is our core business and accounts for around 85 percent of what we do, but we are certified in all sorts of roof systems where we can offer 30-year warranties," Irvin said. "We also offer water mitigation and a wide variety of emergency services so that we can keep businesses up and running meaning owners don't have to worry about downtime or being out of business. One of our key roles is to get to clients fast, cover roofs immediately and then help to get things going as soon as possible."

Considered the go-to roofing contractor in the U.S., RestoreMasters also garnered the attention of Inc Magazine, landing on its Top 5000 global contractors in 2021. These accolades are no small feat when one considers the crowded and competitive roofing sector. There are a reported 81,679 roofing contractor businesses in the U.S. alone, employing more than 267,000 people.

Those figures increase each year as companies compete for greater market share and a reputation that positions them among the best of the best.

RestoreMasters offers a wide range of roofing services, including built-up roofing, EPDM roofing, PVC roofing, TPO roofing, asphalt shingle, tile, slate, and metal roofing systems. RestoreMasters is the primary emergency roof repair contractor when tornados, hurricanes, and hailstorms impact communities. Its leadership team routinely sends field technicians to devastated communities to help prevent unnecessary losses. Their experienced professionals also conduct detailed roof inspections that help expedite the insurance claim process and get property owners the relief they deserve.

RestoreMasters is a nationally recognized commercial roofing and restoration company with operations based in Ardmore, Oklahoma along with offices across the United States and Canada. Their unique approach to large loss roofing and building restoration has earned them recognition among the top companies in their industry. For more information or to inquire about services, please visit restoremastersllc.com .

