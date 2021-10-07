RestoreMasters Receives Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies Honor for 2021

ARDMORE, Okla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RestoreMasters, an industry leader in commercial roofing and building restoration, is proud to announce they've been added to the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List for 2021.

The Inc. 5000 honor is reserved for America's fastest-growing private companies that show a large amount of growth over a three-year period.

Shrink Wrap Roofing Installed to Stop Water Leaks Following Hurricane RestoreMasters Repairs Historical Tile Roof

In the case of RestoreMasters, they experienced a whopping increase of 1386% that earned them the distinction of ranking 340th. It is the second year in a row they've made the listing.

This is something that co-owner Matt Irvin attributes to two factors: the unique way they've attracted business on a national scale and the people they employ.

"First of all, we have some of the best people in the world working for our company. Without their help, we wouldn't be able to do any of this," he explains. "But, the second reason we've been able to accomplish what we have is the unique way we approach growth."

Instead of simply opening their doors to attract local customers, RestoreMasters dispatches teams to areas hit hard by natural disasters. For example, when nine tornadoes touched down in Indiana a few years ago, they loaded up and immediately went to where there was a need for reconstruction efforts.

From there, the process took off. To date, they've handled roofing & building restoration jobs in nearly all fifty states, including complex roofing and major historical building renovations. To date, the largest projects include schools, colleges, and a military base, with the largest single project totaling $24 million.

The company maintains offices all across the country and has infrastructure to support rapid mobilization of local crews as needed.

"When there's a weather event… we get boots on the ground," echoes Irvin's business partner, Justin Reichl. "We work around the clock to help serve as many customers as possible. Our teams are basically on call during severe weather."

The Inc. 5000 listing is a good indicator that the way RestoreMasters handles operations is working.

While only around 36% of all contracting companies make it past the first five years, Reichl and Irvin have managed to far outpace the statistics.

Not only is this the second year they've achieved enough growth to see such an honor, but they've also been listed in the ranks of the Top 100 Roofing Companies in the country for the past two years.

So, what's next for RestoreMasters?

"We'll be wherever there are commercial buildings to clean up," says Irvin. "Whether that's after a massive hailstorm with baseball-sized chunks of ice or when there's been a tornado. We go wherever our customers need us most."

