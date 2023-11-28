Restorerz Emergency Services expands coverage with new Orange County location

The fast-growing emergency restoration company announces the opening of its third location at 1680 Sierra Madre Circle in Placentia

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restorerz Emergency Services, the most trusted emergency restoration company in Southern California, continues to expand its service during a period of rapid growth with the opening of a new location serving Orange County.

"We're thrilled to now offer even greater coverage of the entire Los Angeles area," said Eduard Mirzoian, CEO of Restorerz Emergency Services. "Our mission is to provide premium restoration to the whole community."

As the most technologically advanced restoration company in the region, Restorerz Emergency Services uses cutting-edge tools, including 3D capture videos and images, to help restore homes and commercial properties damaged by fire, water and other catastrophic events.

"There's a genuine need for innovative services like ours," Mirzoian said. "Our technology solutions help us provide the region's most effective, reliable restoration service, but it's our commitment to a personalized, white-glove experience that truly sets us apart from the competition. Each customer approaches us with a unique need, and we tailor our expertise and technology to fit their situation. That's how we've earned the trust of homeowners and business owners throughout the Los Angeles area."

Restorerz Emergency Services was launched in 2019 and has quickly grown to three locations serving all of Los Angeles and the surrounding area. The company reported 817% growth over a three-year period to be named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The new Restorerz is located at 1680 Sierra Madre Cir, Placentia, California 92870.

Restorerz Emergency Services offers technology-driven emergency restoration solutions, including water, fire and mold remediation, and sewage cleanup. The company's certified and highly trained problem solvers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They apply the latest best practices, tools and technology to solve the problems of residential and commercial customers facing the aftermath of catastrophic property damage. For more information, visit https://restorerz.com/.

About Restorerz Emergency Services
Restorerz Emergency Services is the most trusted and technologically advanced emergency restoration company in Southern California. From water, fire and mold remediation to sewage cleanup, Restorerz Emergency Services' certified and highly trained problem solvers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to any emergency of any size. With decades of experience among leadership, technicians in the field and customer service staff, Restorerz Emergency Services applies the latest best practices, tools and technology to solve the problems of residential and commercial customers facing the aftermath of a catastrophic incident damaging their properties. For more information, visit https://restorerz.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Restorerz Emergency Services

