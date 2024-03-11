Restorerz Emergency Services names Edgar Mirzoian COO

The experienced restoration services industry leader will oversee the trusted provider's continuing growth

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restorerz Emergency Services has named Edgar Mirzoian chief operating officer to oversee day-to-day performance as the company continues to grow and expand its presence as the most trusted emergency restoration services provider in Southern California.

"I'm honored to be in position to help lead Restorerz as the company continues to grow and deliver innovative much-needed solutions throughout Southern California," Mirzoian said. "We're committed to providing bespoke services powered by advanced technology. That's powering enormous growth and unlocking opportunities for us to elevate our brand and enhance the experience we offer."

As COO, Mirzoian's responsibilities include maintaining best-in-class partner relationships; identifying, training and developing leaders within the company; driving a positive, growth-oriented culture; and increasing profits and reducing liabilities.

Mirzoian has nearly a decade of management and leadership experience in the emergency restoration industry. He previously served as operations manager for Restorerz.

Restorerz Emergency Services was launched in 2019 and has quickly grown to three locations serving all of Los Angeles and the surrounding area. The company reported 817% growth over a three-year period to be named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"Edgar plays a critical part in our mission to deliver elite restoration services to Southern California," said Eduard Mirzoian, CEO of Restorerz Emergency Services. "His leadership and insights have been essential to our success. In his new role, he can fully leverage his experience and expertise to help drive Restorerz to a whole new level."

As the most technologically advanced restoration company in the region, Restorerz Emergency Services uses cutting-edge tools, including 3D capture videos and images, to help restore homes and commercial properties damaged by fire, water and other catastrophic events.

For more information, visit https://restorerz.com/.

About Restorerz Emergency Services

Restorerz Emergency Services is the most trusted and technologically advanced emergency restoration company in Southern California. From water, fire and mold remediation to sewage cleanup, Restorerz Emergency Services' certified and highly trained problem solvers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to any emergency of any size. With decades of experience among leadership, technicians in the field and customer service staff, Restorerz Emergency Services applies the latest best practices, tools and technology to solve the problems of residential and commercial customers facing the aftermath of a catastrophic incident damaging their properties. For more information, visit https://restorerz.com/.

