Restorerz Emergency Services selects Ripley PR as agency of record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restorerz Emergency Services, the most trusted emergency restoration company in Southern California, has selected Ripley PR as its public relations partner and agency of record.

"At Restorerz, we solve tough problems for clients in challenging circumstances," said Eduard Mirzoian, CEO of Restorerz Emergency Services. "We searched carefully for a public relations partner that provides the same level of service and expertise. Ripley PR has a proven track record of helping commercial and home service companies build their brands and accelerate growth. We're confident we've found the right partner to elevate our presence in the market and support our continuing innovation in the restoration industry."

Restorerz Emergency Services offers technology-driven emergency restoration solutions, including water, fire and mold remediation, and sewage cleanup. The company's certified and highly trained problem solvers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They apply the latest best practices, tools and technology to solve the problems of residential and commercial customers facing the aftermath of catastrophic property damage.

"Our unique experience and expertise allow us to help drive growth and brand awareness for Restorerz Emergency Services while they focus on continuing to deliver meaningful results in their community," said Heather Ripley, CEO and founder of Ripley PR. "Their technology- and client-driven approach makes them stand out in the restoration industry, and we're looking forward to supporting them as they grow and expand their market."

Ripley PR was founded in 2013 with a focus on home services and franchising. The agency, which was named to the Forbes list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021 and Entrepreneur's Best PR Agencies for Franchises for six consecutive years, offers strategic communications for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The agency's unique combination of expertise and creativity in public relations helps clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive franchise prospects to the brand.

For more information about Restorerz Emergency Services, visit https://restorerz.com/.

To learn more about Ripley PR, visit https://www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide.

