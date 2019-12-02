Restoring Chicago's Soul With Music + Philanthropy

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Chicago entertainer and philanthropist, Kareem 'K.W.O.E.' Wells, announces the launch of the K.W.O.E. Group LLC and its new website, which will serve as the home for his focus on community enrichment – from music and events to his Chicago West Side and South Side based non-profit organization, the K.W.O.E. Foundation.

The innovative K.W.O.E. Group will house all of Kareem Wells' projects, professional and personal:

Flow Entertainment: his interactive entertainment company through which Kareem leads a team of event professionals who specialize in Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, birthday parties, weddings and corporate events.

Kareem, celebrated as "The King Of The Mitzvahs," has earned regional (Chicago Magazine) and national (CNN) recognition as a leader in the Chicago entertainment industry. His success inspired him to use his music and life experiences to motivate others to make the right decisions and overcome any challenges that the world may offer – something he hopes to exemplify through each of his projects.

"As we grow, I think about our purpose – we are confident that change is created from the inside-out and the outside-in. We encourage, inspire and teach communities from different 'universes' about one another, so that we can create connections that might have a radiating impact beyond a single moment," says Kareem.

The talented team behind the K.W.O.E. Group, are proud to redefine their brand, bringing music, events, stories, and their community together under one name, and invite everyone to explore their new site, www.kwoegroup.com , get involved, and learn more about their mission to share music and inspiration throughout Chicago.

Know your genius.

Work to be unstoppable.

Own your actions.

Explore the world.

Learn More: www.kwoegroup.com

Connect With Us: @KWOE

