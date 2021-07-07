Restoring Peace and Security to Haiti Following the Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Pierre Reginald Boulos, president of MTVAyiti, offered the following statement about the importance of returning peace and security to Haiti given the political institution power vacuum in Haiti currently.

"First, and foremost, we offer our condolences to the Moïse family and pray for a full recovery for the First Lady. The assassination of President Moïse and the subsequent instability in the country is a dark day for Haiti as the country has worked to restore stability and security in the wake of unprecedented violence.

"In the next 24 hours, it will be critical for several things to occur to restore security and stability to Haiti: 1) Political forces and parties to set aside their differences to unite to create a unity government. 2) It will be necessary to reinforce the police and give the police the support they need to keep peace in the government. 3) Create a roadmap to restore security, to provide help to Haitians who are suffering from hunger, and to hold free and fair elections for the people of Haiti."

Dr. Reginald Boulos is considering running for the Presidency in the country of Haiti. Dr. Reginald is a respected medical doctor, business person, and creator of the MTV Ayiti political party. The four pillars of the MTV Ayiti political party include empowering women, farmers, youth, and the diaspora community. Dr. Boulos is interested in building constructive partnerships with leaders in the United States government and the Haitian American diaspora community.

ABOUT MTVAyiti

In 2019, Dr. Boulos launched a new socio-political movement named MTVAyiti (Mouvement pour la Transformation et la Valorisation d'Haiti) aimed at creating social justice within Haiti composed of four main branches of the population which includes young adults, the Haitian diaspora, farmers and women. It is a progressive political party aimed at improving the living conditions of Haitian people. It strives to promote private initiative and free enterprise in the market economy, redistribute national wealth fairly through public policies that guarantee the right of all to health, quality and professional university education, equal access to credit in the financial system, and gender equity. To learn more about MTVAyiti, please visit https://www.mtvayiti.com/.

