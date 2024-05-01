RESTORING TRIBAL RELATIONS AND VALUES TO THE LAND

47th Annual National Indian Timber Symposium

CHEROKEE, N.C., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intertribal Timber Council and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will host the 47th Annual National Indian Timber Symposium, May 13-16, at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort and Convention Center in Cherokee, NC. Join us for an unparalleled chance to learn about the latest thinking and advances in tribal relations to the land.

Speakers, workshops, and tribal tours will highlight the important role tribal lands play in aligning sustainable forest management with traditional cultural knowledge to restore tribal trust. Managing non-tribal lands through cooperative relationships formed across multiple agencies is another key focus of the symposium. We will also explore connections to the land and forests that make up the Qualla Boundary and the extended traditional homelands of the Cherokee.

"We are the people of the land! Our families, our traditions, and our knowledge have always included the natural environment — defining roles in the balance of the world we know. The symposium gives opportunities to come together to explore the latest thought and science on our perpetual connections. It also gives us the ability to network with new friends and colleagues and reconnect with old ones. Qe'ci'yew'yew [thank you]," said Howard Teasley, Nez Perce Tribe Chairman.

Program highlights

Building a Resilient Workforce in Tribal Forestry and Wildland Fire

Turning Recommendations into Action — IFMAT-IV Implementation and Outreach Strategies

Department of the Interior, Office of Wildland Fire Update

Bureau of Indian Affairs Update

Legislative Update

USDA Forest Service , Office of Tribal Relations Update

, Office of Tribal Relations Update USDA Forest Service Engagement Opportunities

Engaging Federal and Non-Federal Partners to Meet Tribal Management Objectives

Opportunities with Universities and Tribal Colleges

Traditional Ecological Knowledge and Cultural Fire Use

Carbon Compliance and Voluntary Market Opportunities

Annual Awards Banquet

About the Intertribal Timber Council

Established in 1976, the ITC is a nonprofit nation-wide consortium of Indian Tribes, Alaska Native Corporations, and individuals dedicated to improving the management of natural resources of importance to Native American communities. The ITC works cooperatively with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, private industry, and academia to explore issues and identify practical strategies and initiatives to promote social, economic, and ecological values while protecting and utilizing forests, soil, water, and wildlife.

