RestoringVision Appoints Dr. John Sargent to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RestoringVision, the global nonprofit dedicated to providing equitable access to vision screening and near-vision eyeglasses around the world, announced today the appointment of Dr. John Sargent to its board of directors. Sargent will serve alongside accomplished optical industry and development sector leaders as the organization continues to scale its programs.

Dr. John Sargent

"We are thrilled to welcome John to the RestoringVision board," said Kevin Hassey, chairman of the board. "His expertise in health technology innovation, commitment to global health equity, and experience in advancing development through public-private partnerships will be instrumental as we continue to strive to make eye health a routine, expected, and accessible part of healthcare overall."

Sargent is co-founder of the BroadReach Group, where he has led the application of advanced digital solutions—including big data, AI, and analytics—to promote global health equity. He has been a leading voice in championing private sector engagement in global health development through public‑private partnerships. His contributions have earned him numerous recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Social Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2015, Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Leadership Award in Healthcare, and inclusion in Devex's Top 40 Under 40 Leaders in Development.

"I'm honored to join RestoringVision's board," said Sargent. "Presbyopia is a solvable problem with life-changing impact, and RestoringVision's delivery of glasses to over 40 million people in 150 countries is evidence of real progress. I'm excited to work with the team to build upon this foundation to scale new, innovative ways to reach even more people in need."

The RestoringVision board of directors is led by Hassey, an optical marketing executive who has held leadership positions in the Luxottica Group (now a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica) and at National Vision, Inc. Also serving on the board are Erwin Cho, a healthcare and health-tech executive; Reade Fahs, Executive Chairman of National Vision, Inc.; Myles Lewis, CEO of General Vision Services; Jayanth Bhuvaraghan, Chief Mission Officer (Ret.) of EssilorLuxottica; and Ambassador (Ret.) Mary Ann Peters.

Since 2003, RestoringVision has reached over 40 million people in 150 countries with its programs.

RestoringVision is a global nonprofit tackling the vision crisis head-on, focusing on presbyopia—the age-related deterioration of near vision and the most common cause of vision impairment worldwide. By providing equitable access to essential vision screening and near-vision eyeglasses to people who would otherwise go without, RestoringVision is transforming lives and unlocking the potential to learn, work, and live with dignity.

RestoringVision also serves as a leading advocate for the global prioritization of eye health and access to eyeglasses, working in partnership with the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.

