RestoringVision Marks 20 Years, Transforms 25M Lives

News provided by

RestoringVision

20 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RestoringVision celebrates two decades of global impact on Oct. 2, 2023, and 25 million lives transformed through clear vision.

Founded in 2003 by Mark Sachs, RestoringVision creates equitable access to vision services and eyeglasses for people living in extreme poverty worldwide. Over 1 billion people have a vision impairment that could have been prevented or is yet to be addressed; 90% reside in impoverished communities, with 826 million needing reading glasses.

RestoringVision CEO Pelin Munis, Ph.D., reflects, "From its beginning as a grassroots organization operating out of our Founder Mark Sachs's basement, to now being one of the largest optical nonprofits in the world and collaborating with the World Health Organization, I am proud of RestoringVision's evolution and look forward to our continued global advocacy for people in need worldwide."

RestoringVision's journey began when Mark Sachs witnessed the global need for eyeglasses during a CSR trip years ago. "It's an impressive milestone that translates into better lives and livelihoods for people around the world. I look forward to RestoringVision's continued success in the years ahead," Sachs, RestoringVision's Founder, Chair Emeritus, and Advisor said.

RestoringVision Board Chair Kevin Hassey adds, "Reaching this 20-year milestone is a testament to the dedication of our corporate, foundation, and individual donors, the vision of Mark Sachs, our founder, and to the dedication of the RestoringVision board of directors, partners, and team under the leadership of Pelin Munis, Ph.D., CEO."

Ambassador (retired) Mary Ann Peters and former CEO of The Carter Center joined the RestoringVision Board of Directors in 2021. Peters has supported RestoringVision's movement towards increased global advocacy for the prioritization of eye health worldwide.

"In its 20th year, RestoringVision is an advocate for eye health on the global stage, working to advance 8 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as a member of the UN Friends of Vision, collaborating with the World Health Organization on global initiatives to prioritize vision health, and as a valuable member of the Coalition for Clear Vision Steering Committee," Peters said. "The momentum is building and the time for action is now."

RestoringVision, a global nonprofit, provides vision services and eyeglasses to people living on less than $2 a day. Partnering with 2,700 NGOs and government partners, RestoringVision has reached 25 million people in 147 countries since 2003. For more, visit restoringvision.org.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE RestoringVision

