RestoringVision to Play a Leading Role in Global Eye Health Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RestoringVision, a global nonprofit committed to solving the global vision crisis, is proud to announce its role as a Changemaker Sponsor of the 2030 IN SIGHT LIVE Mexico conference, organized by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) from 25-27 June. This is the annual conference that brings together the global eye health community.

During the conference, RestoringVision's CEO, Dr. Pelin Munis, will chair a key session: "Scaling Up Refractive Error Services". This session will convene a panel of global experts who will provide an in-depth exploration of the global vision crisis, identifying key drivers and presenting scalable, cost-effective solutions with high impact. Participants will also learn about opportunities to accelerate progress towards the WHO SPECS 2030 goals, aiming to increase refractive error coverage by 40%.

RestoringVision will also convene a pre-conference side meeting titled, "Solving Presbyopia at Scale: Accelerating Achievement of Global Refractive Error Goals," to shine a spotlight on this naturally occurring eye condition that makes up more than 80% of the global vision crisis. In addition, RestoringVision and its partners will also be presenting during sessions on Systems Leadership in Eye Health and Healthy Ageing.

"We are honored to be a part of the IAPB 2030 IN SIGHT LIVE Mexico conference," said Pelin Munis, Ph.D., CEO of RestoringVision. "Our participation in this event provides a platform to strengthen global efforts in solving presbyopia and other refractive errors, ultimately advancing our goal of ensuring clear sight for all."

RestoringVision's delegation, led by CEO Pelin Munis, Ph.D., includes Mark Lorey, VP of Programs and Impact, board members Kevin Hassey and Reade Fahs, CEO of National Vision, Inc., along with key partners including Dr. Edgar Medina Figueroa from Management Sciences for Health-Peru and Moises Sifren of Hospital El Buen Samaritano, Dominican Republic.

"We aim to foster discussions that drive tangible progress in addressing refractive errors globally," stated Munis. "Through collaborative efforts and innovative models, we can create sustainable solutions that positively impact individuals, communities, and societies at large."

RestoringVision will also exhibit its work at a dedicated booth in the conference Marketplace, providing delegates with insights into the organization's mission, impact, and future initiatives.

About RestoringVision:

RestoringVision is a global nonprofit dedicated to ending the global vision crisis. The organization is committed to creating equitable access to vision services and eyeglasses, particularly for individuals living on less than $2 a day. One billion people have a vision impairment that could have been prevented or is yet to be addressed, 80% of which could be corrected with a simple pair of reading glasses. We work to solve this global crisis by partnering with our unparalleled network of more than 3,000 NGOs and government partners to provide life-changing vision screenings and eyeglasses to millions of people who could not access them otherwise. RestoringVision has reached more than 28 million people in 150 countries since 2003. For more information, visit restoringvision.org.

