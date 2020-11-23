Restructuring Partner Ryan Preston Dahl Joins Ropes & Gray

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Preston Dahl has joined Ropes & Gray as a partner in its Chicago and New York offices. Ryan expands Ropes & Gray's business restructuring team, which represents clients in a broad range of financial restructuring matters, including in- and out-of-court proceedings.

"Ryan is a great addition to the firm. Continuing to build our business restructuring practice is a priority for Ropes & Gray, and Ryan will be taking a leadership role as we continue to expand our presence in this key practice area," said managing partner David Djaha.

"Ryan adds significant expertise and depth, further strengthening our ability to advise clients regarding strategies to navigate financial distress and market uncertainty, and to help investors looking to capitalize on opportunities being created," said Gregg Galardi, the New York-based co-chair of Ropes & Gray's business restructuring practice group.

"I am incredibly excited to join Ropes & Gray. The firm's business restructuring group is a go-to team for investors and companies navigating their most challenging in- and out-of-court restructurings," Ryan said. "I look forward to helping to grow this business together."

Ryan has been recognized by numerous legal publications and industry groups for his work; Ryan was named a Law360 Bankruptcy Rising Star in 2018, one of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Global Restructuring & Insolvency Lawyers in 2020 and Turnarounds & Workouts' Outstanding Young Restructuring Lawyer in 2018. He also received the Rising Star award from Euromoney Legal Media Group and, more recently, Ryan's work on syncreon's groundbreaking cross-border restructuring was recognized as the 2020 International Transaction of the Year by the Turnaround Management Association.

Ryan's company-side representations have included 24Hour Fitness, J. Crew Group, Doncasters Group, syncreon, The NORDAM Group, Claire's, Avaya, A&P Supermarkets, and General Growth Properties. Ryan's creditor-side engagements have included creditors of Jason Industries, Exela Technologies, EuropaCorp S.A., and Altegrity.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Videos | Podcasts

To view our privacy policy please click here.

Contact:

Leon Lazaroff

Senior Public Relations Specialist

Ropes & Gray LLP

+1-212-596-9028

[email protected]

SOURCE Ropes & Gray

Related Links

www.ropesgray.com

