Restructuring Veteran Edward Weisfelner Joins Algon Group as Senior Managing Director

News provided by

Algon Group

20 Feb, 2024, 10:15 ET

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algon Group, a specialized financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce that highly-regarded insolvency professional, Edward Weisfelner, has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director. Weisfelner brings more than 30 years of experience leading several of the nation's largest in/out-court restructurings. In addition, he has served as a court-appointed trustee, mediator and examiner.   

Prior to joining the Algon Group, Weisfelner was the Global Chair of the Bankruptcy and Restructuring Practice Group at Brown Rudnick. Among the many well-known restructuring cases in which he had a leading role were The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, General Motors, AMR (American Airlines), Trump Taj Mahal, Global Crossing, Pacific Exploration and Development, Ultra Petroleum, Energy Future Holdings, Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, Mirant, and Marvel Entertainment Group. 

"Ed's creative negotiation strategies and litigation perspective will be complimentary in representing our clients in the most complex high stakes matters, "stated Troy Taylor, President of the Algon Group. "Ed understands difficult distressed situations and the many methods for resolving them. We are excited to have Ed join our team." 

"I am thrilled to join Algon and be a part of their continued success," stated Weisfelner. "They are considered more strategic than their larger competitors in their ability to tackle complex and out-sized matters, and to secure incredible outcomes for clients."

About the Algon Group

Algon Group is a specialized financial advisory firm that provides sophisticated financial advisory services to stakeholders dealing with a variety of difficult issues. Our expertise lies in our ability to effectively guide clients through complex, challenging, and/or financially distressed situations. Our professionals each have decades of investment banking and industry experience, with a particular focus in the energy and real estate sectors and has advised on over $8 billion of restructurings and/or financings. Noteworthy assignments have included The Related Group, Four Seasons Peninsula Papagayo Resort, BrightSource (Solar) Energy, Inc., Its Sugar, Tradition Land Company, Dressbarn and One Bal Harbour. www.algongroup.com

Release Contact:
Troy Taylor
The Algon Group
404-423-8086
[email protected]
algongroup.com

SOURCE Algon Group

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.