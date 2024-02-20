Restructuring Veteran Edward Weisfelner Joins Algon Group as Senior Managing Director

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algon Group, a specialized financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce that highly-regarded insolvency professional, Edward Weisfelner, has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director. Weisfelner brings more than 30 years of experience leading several of the nation's largest in/out-court restructurings. In addition, he has served as a court-appointed trustee, mediator and examiner.

Prior to joining the Algon Group, Weisfelner was the Global Chair of the Bankruptcy and Restructuring Practice Group at Brown Rudnick. Among the many well-known restructuring cases in which he had a leading role were The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, General Motors, AMR (American Airlines), Trump Taj Mahal, Global Crossing, Pacific Exploration and Development, Ultra Petroleum, Energy Future Holdings, Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, Mirant, and Marvel Entertainment Group.

"Ed's creative negotiation strategies and litigation perspective will be complimentary in representing our clients in the most complex high stakes matters, "stated Troy Taylor, President of the Algon Group. "Ed understands difficult distressed situations and the many methods for resolving them. We are excited to have Ed join our team."

"I am thrilled to join Algon and be a part of their continued success," stated Weisfelner. "They are considered more strategic than their larger competitors in their ability to tackle complex and out-sized matters, and to secure incredible outcomes for clients."

About the Algon Group

Algon Group is a specialized financial advisory firm that provides sophisticated financial advisory services to stakeholders dealing with a variety of difficult issues. Our expertise lies in our ability to effectively guide clients through complex, challenging, and/or financially distressed situations. Our professionals each have decades of investment banking and industry experience, with a particular focus in the energy and real estate sectors and has advised on over $8 billion of restructurings and/or financings. Noteworthy assignments have included The Related Group, Four Seasons Peninsula Papagayo Resort, BrightSource (Solar) Energy, Inc., Its Sugar, Tradition Land Company, Dressbarn and One Bal Harbour. www.algongroup.com.

