REST'S EVERCOOL® COOLING COMFORTER SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2024 BEST BEDDING AWARDS WINNER

Recognized Two Years in a Row, the Brand Continues to "Play it Cool" in the Comforter & Duvet Covers Category

VANCOUVER, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning bedding brand, Rest ® announced today that their Evercool® Cooling Comforter was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Bedding Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/beddingawards2024 .

Rest's Evercool® Cooling Comforter won the title of "Refreshing Chill," within the "Comforters & Duvet covers" category. With a cold-to-the-touch, silky-smooth, moisture-wicking performance fabric, Rest's comforter offers unparalleled cooling for hot sleepers and is especially lightweight and thin compared with other comforters.

"Our sleep testers unanimously gave it high scores, with one highlighting that it's great for people who overheat yet still like the secure feeling of sleeping with a cover," Good Housekeeping stated. One Good Housekeeping tester even noted, "I never got warm, which is a major issue I have at night. It kept me at a great sleeping temperature."

The experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute spent five months testing hundreds of sleep products to help shoppers build their best-ever beds. Analysts extensively evaluated the products' durability, washability, performance and craftsmanship in the GH Institute's Textiles Lab, while simultaneously enlisting the help of over 300 sleep testers, who weighed in on aspects such as comfort, support, ease of use and more. Winners were selected based on attributes like quality, innovation, convenience, style and value.

The Evercool® Cooling Comforter by Rest® helps to create optimal sleep conditions, especially for hot sleepers who are tired of night sweats seeking rejuvenating relief. The high thermal conductivity of the Evercool® fabric rapidly absorbs and disperses body heat 10x faster than other fabrics, making it one of the coolest-to-the-touch comforters on the market. The proprietary blend of extremely fine yarn mimics a silk protein structure resulting in a luxuriously soft, silky smooth and durable fabric with incredible moisture wicking properties, fostering a cool, dry, temperature-regulated sleeping environment.

"It is an honor to have Rest's Evercool® Cooling Comforter chosen as a Good Housekeeping Best Bedding Awards Winner for the second year in a row," said Rest Co-Founder Andy Nguyen. "This is a true testament to the innovation, science and art behind the brand, and encourages us to push boundaries that address the needs of all types of sleepers, as the market for specialized bedding products has only continued to expand."

The Evercool® Cooling Comforter retails for $199-$279 (twin/twinxl, full/queen, king and cal king) and comes in five color options including Midnight Blue, Arctic White, Aqua Blue, Cool Gray and Snow Ivory. The product is 100% machine wash safe and includes free shipping and returns with a 30-night risk-free guarantee. To learn more about Rest®'s Evercool® Cooling Comforter, please visit www.restduvet.com .

ABOUT REST®

By redefining the benchmarks of comfort through constant innovation in form, function and technology, Rest® products are crafted to deliver a refreshing, transformative sleep experience. Through a direct-to-consumer approach, Rest® offers customers premium products without the luxury price tags. Since launching, Rest® products have won a range of awards. Rest's Evercool® Cooling Comforter took home Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Bedding Award within the "coziest comforters" category, winning the title of "Game-Changing Chill." Rest's Evercool®+ Cooling Sheet Set received an Apartment Therapy 2023 Best List Award for Best Cooling Sheets, and Rest's Premium Duvet was given a 2023 Cosmopolitan Love Badge. To learn more, please visit www.restduvet.com .

