Restyling The Fashion Scene With Sustainable Footwear

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aussie native and fast-fashion rebel, Danielle DiNunzio, has taken sustainable strides with her eco-friendly footwear brand, DANYELLE. DiNunzio first launched the brand in 2011 in Sydney, Australia when she identified a gap in the industry that posed a lack of seasonal footwear options, prompting her to create the SIGNATURE collection, a series of multi-seasonal selections suited for a devoted traveler's lifestyle. DiNunzio has always been proud of her adventurous spirit, having been an avid traveler throughout her younger years, she later pursued a career as a flight attendant to fuel her fascination with worldwide tourism. In addition to her love for travel, DiNunzio is equally passionate about environmental awareness, cherishing the earth's elements however she can. With her cultivated sense of high-end fashion, wanderlust nature, and ecological mindset, DiNunzio is rewriting the rules of mainstream fashion by offering the market environmentally sensible footwear solutions.

The Premium Collection spotlights design concepts from countries across the globe. Promoting the rich history, traditions, and diverse environments of universal nations, this collection offers a tasteful introduction to the distinct value of the world's provinces with their intriguing fun facts, societal structures, and cultural offerings. DANYELLE, was motivated to form plant based footwear with locally sourced CACTUS PLANT LEATHER to evade material outsourcing , support Mexico's cactus farms, and secure the country's natural environment.

To establish conscious consumerism, DANYELLE utilizes natural resources like locally sourced cactus leather from a cactus farm in Guadalajara, Mexico to create the brand's trendy SLYDES. Planet sustainability is at the heart of DANYELLE innovation as it influences the current footwear landscape with an animal leather alternative, doing justice for the earth's wildlife. In recognition of zero-waste production, the brand abides by a made to order process to eliminate material misuse. As a vegan option that is 100% biodegradable and toxic-free, cactus leather is a win-win for the environment and consumers.

Inspired by her reality residing in Puerto Vallarta, DiNunzio has empowered the surrounding community with DANYELLE by employing the locals to command its factory production and Mexican artists to handcraft and hand-paint its exclusive TRAVEL SLYDES. By offering the city's residents such opportunities, DiNunzio has enabled the region to thrive while establishing DANYELLE as a full-fledged, slow-fashion footwear brand. In contrast to fashion industry norms, DiNunzio has made profit generation secondary on her list of importance, prioritizing the profit of others in every aspect. With a mission to positively impact earth and humanity all while catering to consumers with stylish footwear, DANYELLE is defying the odds of ordinary fashion by introducing itself as a forerunner for solely sustainable selections that monumentally serve the planet and its inhabitants.

