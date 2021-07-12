Resultant Named to 2021 Best Places to Work in IT List

INDIANAPOLIS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDG's Insider Pro and Computerworld announce Resultant, a leading consulting firm specializing in technology, data analytics and digital transformation as no. 15 among small organizations on the 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list. This award recognized the 100 top organizations across small, midsize, and enterprise that support their IT team's growth while providing great benefits and environment.

Resultant provides technology services such as strategy and planning, IT managed services, application development, cloud and network solutions, cybersecurity services, and more to clients including the City of Fort Wayne and Allen County, IU Health, Damar Services, and Wisconsin State Fair. Resultant is one of only a handful of firms with expertise in all three top cloud platforms: Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services.

"I am proud of our organization and how we nurture our team to amplify their careers. We are intentionally building a place for people to grow and connect with each other while having a meaningful impact on our communities," says Resultant's Vice President of Talent, Louonna Kachur. "This award is recognition for the organization we've built, and the talented and dedicated team that supports each other every day to help our clients, coworkers, and communities thrive."

Since 1994, the annual Best Places to Work in IT feature has ranked the top 100 work environments for technology professionals. This year, the 100 Best Places to Work in IT is brought to you by Insider Pro and Computerworld.

Having grown by 45% in two years, Resultant employs over 330 team members in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana; Columbus, Ohio; Lansing, Michigan; Denver, Colorado; and Atlanta, Georgia as well as working remotely across the U.S.

Resultant is hiring technology and development professionals for roles such as Solution Architect, DevOps Engineer, Technical Support Specialist, Senior Network Engineer, Google Workspace Engineer, Full Stack Software Engineer, and more. Learn more at Resultant.com/careers.

About Resultant

Resultant is a modern consulting firm with deep expertise in data, technology, and digital transformation. The firm works with government and private clients across the country to fulfill their missions, meet their goals, and solve their toughest challenges. Visit resultant.com.

