Resulticks Appoints Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Global Expansion and Awareness

With over two decades of experience in brand development across CPG, financial services and technology brands, Menon brings deep expertise in devising go-to-market strategies, leading digital marketing and brand engagement initiatives, and building brand experience architecture. Previously, he served as CMO of State Bank of India (SBI), South Asia's largest bank and a Fortune 500 company, where he led the go-to-market strategy for the launch and build of YONO – SBI's digital foray into a comprehensive lifestyle and banking offering. Menon has held leadership positions at the National Bank of Oman, American Express, and Bharti AXA Life Insurance. He has also worked on brands such as Unilever, Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC, Star TV, among others at global communication agencies, Lowe and JWT.

"Dinesh has the right experience and expertise to lead our marketing initiatives, corporate communications and market intelligence across all global markets. His experience in market innovation, business transformation and global brand positioning will help strengthen our footprint worldwide," said Redickaa Subrammanian, co-founder and CEO of Resulticks.

"I'm fortunate to be working alongside an incredible team of technologists and marketers who are passionate about enabling brands to drive top-line business growth through real-time conversations and marketing initiatives," said Menon. "As a former CMO of a large bank, I truly recognize that a comprehensive and easily implementable real-time omnichannel marketing solution can bring about tangible changes in transforming marketing to a serious revenue generating department for an organization. Resulticks has already proven to be a major disruptor among marketing solutions, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate continued growth and success of the company."

About Resulticks

Resulticks is a real-time, big-data-driven marketing cloud/hybrid solution built from the ground up by experts in marketing, technology and business strategy to deliver top-line growth. Outcomes-focused and enabled by the world's first customer data blockchain, Resulticks equips brands to make a transformational leap to true omnichannel engagement. With its AI-powered, customer-centric approach and attribution at the segment-of-one level, Resulticks is changing how brands worldwide reach, acquire, and retain satisfied customers. Resulticks North America is headquartered in New York City. https://www.resulticks.com/

SOURCE Resulticks

Related Links

https://www.resulticks.com

