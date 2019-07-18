Resulticks brings onboard Kulmeet Bawa as Chief Operating Officer and President, JAPAC

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real-time omnichannel marketing solutions provider Resulticks announced today that Kulmeet Bawa has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer and President, JAPAC. In his wide-ranging new role, Bawa will play a pivotal role in global strategy formulation and will drive Resulticks' marketing and business development efforts in the JAPAC region. He will be based out of the company headquarters in Singapore.

Building on Resulticks' strong foothold in much of the region, Bawa will assume executive leadership responsibility across Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, empowering organizations there to leverage Resulticks' industry-leading approach to highly individualized, real-time customer engagement.

"We're thrilled that Kulmeet has joined our highly energized leadership team," said CEO and co-founder Redickaa Subrammanian. "His deep knowledge of the global marketplace, strategic focus, and shared commitment to drive aggressive growth both for our clients and our company aligns directly with Resulticks' mission to be the brand to reckon with in today's seamless engagement era."

Bawa brings to his new role a profound understanding of the challenges and opportunities enterprises face in the digital era, having served as Vice President and Managing Director for Adobe South Asia. With more than 28 years of cross-functional experience, he has a strong track record of building businesses from the ground up and steering them to a leadership position within a short span of time. Known for his suave and "never say never" style, he has helped global brands challenge the status quo, embrace innovation, and be at the forefront of digital transformation in an era of data explosion and artificial intelligence.

Commenting on his new role, Bawa said, "There is a fast-growing awareness throughout our industry that Resulticks is the game-changer in data-driven, AI-enabled customer engagement. I'm proud to be part of the special force that is challenging the status quo and empowering brands to achieve top-line growth through strategic mindset, marketing expertise, and technological innovation."

Prior to his tenure at Adobe, Bawa has worked in leadership roles at Microsoft and Sun Microsystems. He has also served for more than 12 years in the Indian Armoured Corps and is an alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, and the prestigious National Defence Academy.

