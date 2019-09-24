Resulticks CEO Redickaa Subrammanian to Deliver Welcoming Remarks on Innovation and Growth at Adweek

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redickaa Subrammanian, co-founder and CEO of Resulticks, the world's fastest growing real-time conversation marketing solutions provider, will deliver the opening remarks for Adweek's inaugural celebration, Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies on Tuesday, September 24, in New York.

Subrammanian will open the celebration by offering her expert insight into what it takes to spearhead marketing transformations that deliver big results for clients and brands globally.

With over 15 years of experience as a global advertising, digital marketing and technology leader, Subrammanian understands the many challenges facing today's marketers and will also share insights on her entrepreneurial career and path to success.

"I've always followed my dreams. My mother told me early on that if I set my mind to it, I could accomplish anything," said Subrammanian. "As a woman entrepreneur and technology leader, it's an honor to take part in this inaugural event and share my vision. It's also a privilege to celebrate with others who also are passionate about communication and are succeeding by embracing innovation."

With a clear vision for the future of marketing, Subrammanian began her entrepreneurial path at the digital marketing agency she founded in 2004, which evolved into Resulticks in 2014. Resulticks' AI-powered solution empowers users to harness data for 360-degree customer views, target with pinpoint accuracy, orchestrate individualized experiences in real time, and leverage analytics for segment-of-one attribution across wide-ranging industries in the B2C, B2B and B2B2C spaces.

Adweek is part of Advertising Week, which takes place in New York City from September 23-26. The conference draws 98,000 attendees from the marketing, advertising, technology and brand industries for seminars and workshops, organized networking and world-class entertainment. The Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies celebrates the organizations, large and small, international and domestic, that have achieved significant financial growth over the past three years.

About Resulticks

Resulticks is a real-time, big-data-driven marketing cloud solution built from the ground up by experts in marketing, technology, and business strategy to deliver topline growth. Outcomes-focused and enabled by the world's first customer data blockchain, Resulticks equips brands to make a transformational leap to true omnichannel engagement. With its AI-powered, customer-centric approach and attribution at the segment-of-one level, Resulticks is changing how brands worldwide reach, acquire, and retain satisfied customers. https://www.resulticks.com/

SOURCE Resulticks

Related Links

https://www.resulticks.com

